MSF- a frontline response to sexual violence in Rustenburg

Guest : Kate Ribet



Lebogang Seketema is one of eight drivers working in an MSF project in Rustenburg, the

heart of South Africa’s Platinum Mining Belt which treats survivors of sexual and

gender-based violence in a network of MSF-supported clinics. In 2015, an MSF survey

found that 1 in 4 women living in Rustenburg had experienced rape in her lifetime. Lebo

knows first-hand the suffering and pain caused by sexual violence and it has changed

his life. Each day, he collects survivors and transports them to the nearest clinic for

mental, physical care and social support in MSF-supported clinics, often returning them

home again. The majority of survivors collected by the drivers are women. As they are

often the first person a survivor meets following an incident, MSF’s all-male drivers have

received psychological first aid training in how to support survivors from the start.

Since 2015, MSF has worked with the North West health department to expand access

to free, high quality and confidential care for survivors of sexual and gender-based

violence in Rustenburg’s Bojanala district through four dedicated clinics, known as

Kgomotso Care Centres. MSF teams, including forensic nurses, psychologists, registered

counselors, social workers and social auxiliary workers, provide clients with an essential

package of emergency and follow up care.

An increasing number of survivors are being referred from MSF’s community-based

initiatives in Rustenburg’s Freedom Park and Sondela areas, which includes a schools

health program that educates learners about sexuality and gender-based violence. In

South Africa, MSF is calling for all survivors of sexual violence to have immediate access

to complete medical, psychological care and social support.