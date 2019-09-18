Boys to Men

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Local
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high. 31 January 2021 10:51 AM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Boys to Men

Boys to Men

18 September 2019 9:32 PM

Guest : Lisa Sonn

Tonight we welcome social activist Lisa Sonn to the show for what we hope will be the
first of a regular feature on the show were we have a look at the hard task of raising
boys to be productive men in society.
Below is a opinion piece written by Lisa
I have heard this joke many times over the years: “I have thought about murder, but
never divorce!” It is usually met with roaring laughter at a wedding anniversary
celebration or some wise advice from an experienced spouse at a wedding reception
party.
Is it not ironic that this is now an inappropriate joke to be used to illustrate love, loyalty
and commitment to a good marriage? A woman is murdered every eight hours in South
Africa by a significant other, husband or partner. That is an average of three women
daily, Monday to Sunday, 365 days at a time.
The most recent murders in the media are the girlfriend of a policeman who wanted to
break up with him after finding out he was still married. He shot her, her sickly mom and
then fatally wounded himself. Leaving behind a wife and two children, and two other
women with three children between them. There is no logic and this doesn’t sound like
love. He may have loved each of these women, but if he was self-aware and secure
about who he was, he wouldn’t need to cheat and lie and disrupt so many lives with
self-centeredness and searching.
The other shocking story this week was about a school administrator who had been
married for 30 years and was the mother of two young adult daughters. Her husband
has been arrested and charged with her murder. Not only was she murdered, her car
and body were then set alight late the night that she disappeared. This case will run for
months and many lives have been changed as a result of poor choices made.
Two years ago this week, two young women Sinoxolo Mafevuka and Fransizka
Blochliger, were brutally raped and murdered. Their bodies abandoned - one in a
communal toilet in Khayelitsha, the other, among the bushes in Tokai forest. These
young women were living - one on her way to a communal loo in a township early on a
Tuesday night, the other having a quick jog in broad daylight at a popular forest.
I am empathetic and holding the families afflicted with grief and loss in my thoughts.
My thinking, however, keeps returning to the perpetrators of these acts, which to us
seem senseless. What is it that drives someone to murder, injure, and overpower
another? Why is it becoming more and more common to hear these stories and not be
shocked into some form of civic duty?
There must be space for some innovative solutions around raising boys to be men who
care for themselves and other people and raising young girls to be women who choose
partners carefully and are clear about how they are treated as equals, women and
partners. I think a successful girl-to-woman progression is when as a young woman,
getting married or being in a relationship are among your life choices and not the main
and only objective. Many young independent women in this day are getting themselves
educated, travelling, exploring their passions and pastimes and are not in a particular
hurry to nest or settle for a partner who is not independent and sure of himself.
I am a tad traditional - read very. Violence is not a third or fourth option, it should be a
last resort and in self-defence. I think getting married and sharing a family name and
having the children after being married are some of the traditions that can be passed
along with great success. However, where there is abuse or a consistent threat of
violence or isolation, then the woman should probably leave. A great thought is that
children will rather come from a broken home than live in one.
I recently heard an interesting fact at a trauma workshop. Many women in abusive
relationships are safer in that dangerous environment where they are regularly
assaulted and abused than if they plan and choose to leave. There are many situations
where the partner is so caught up in their behaviour and their idea of how things should
be that they will stalk, harass or kill their partner rather than give them their freedom.
So many heartbreaking cases where parents use their children to punish the other
adult.
This scourge is daily. Many organisations work tirelessly to raise awareness, guide and
support the abused. Simultaneously, I feel strongly that violence against women is a
‘man problem’. More men need to speak out and act to support a change in society, not
only to restore the image of a role model man, but to deter other men from leading
with examples of violence, aggression and self-centeredness.
Speaking up and out against violence, exploitation, abuse and derogatory humour about
women in locker rooms, at the office, at the water fountain, at the braai and all social
gatherings will make a difference in society. Silence is compliance. Fathers, lead your
sons. Raise them and teach them how to use their words and not their fists.
Awareness, acknowledgement and action are three steps to repairing the damage
caused and working towards a more equal, safe and just society.


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Bomb squad disarms explosives strapped to hijacked cash-in-transit guard

Local

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

Local Business

Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Job Mokgoro & 4 ANC members face disciplinary hearing after voting with DA in NW

31 January 2021 6:16 PM

Saftu urges govt to continue R350 COVD-19 for poor people

31 January 2021 5:22 PM

Expect more rain in Gauteng: SA Weather Service warns

31 January 2021 4:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA