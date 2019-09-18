Boys to Men

Guest : Lisa Sonn
Tonight we welcome social activist Lisa Sonn to the show for what we hope will be the
first of a regular feature on the show were we have a look at the hard task of raising
boys to be productive men in society.
Below is a opinion piece written by Lisa
I have heard this joke many times over the years: “I have thought about murder, but
never divorce!” It is usually met with roaring laughter at a wedding anniversary
celebration or some wise advice from an experienced spouse at a wedding reception
party.
Is it not ironic that this is now an inappropriate joke to be used to illustrate love, loyalty
and commitment to a good marriage? A woman is murdered every eight hours in South
Africa by a significant other, husband or partner. That is an average of three women
daily, Monday to Sunday, 365 days at a time.
The most recent murders in the media are the girlfriend of a policeman who wanted to
break up with him after finding out he was still married. He shot her, her sickly mom and
then fatally wounded himself. Leaving behind a wife and two children, and two other
women with three children between them. There is no logic and this doesn’t sound like
love. He may have loved each of these women, but if he was self-aware and secure
about who he was, he wouldn’t need to cheat and lie and disrupt so many lives with
self-centeredness and searching.
The other shocking story this week was about a school administrator who had been
married for 30 years and was the mother of two young adult daughters. Her husband
has been arrested and charged with her murder. Not only was she murdered, her car
and body were then set alight late the night that she disappeared. This case will run for
months and many lives have been changed as a result of poor choices made.
Two years ago this week, two young women Sinoxolo Mafevuka and Fransizka
Blochliger, were brutally raped and murdered. Their bodies abandoned - one in a
communal toilet in Khayelitsha, the other, among the bushes in Tokai forest. These
young women were living - one on her way to a communal loo in a township early on a
Tuesday night, the other having a quick jog in broad daylight at a popular forest.
I am empathetic and holding the families afflicted with grief and loss in my thoughts.
My thinking, however, keeps returning to the perpetrators of these acts, which to us
seem senseless. What is it that drives someone to murder, injure, and overpower
another? Why is it becoming more and more common to hear these stories and not be
shocked into some form of civic duty?
There must be space for some innovative solutions around raising boys to be men who
care for themselves and other people and raising young girls to be women who choose
partners carefully and are clear about how they are treated as equals, women and
partners. I think a successful girl-to-woman progression is when as a young woman,
getting married or being in a relationship are among your life choices and not the main
and only objective. Many young independent women in this day are getting themselves
educated, travelling, exploring their passions and pastimes and are not in a particular
hurry to nest or settle for a partner who is not independent and sure of himself.
I am a tad traditional - read very. Violence is not a third or fourth option, it should be a
last resort and in self-defence. I think getting married and sharing a family name and
having the children after being married are some of the traditions that can be passed
along with great success. However, where there is abuse or a consistent threat of
violence or isolation, then the woman should probably leave. A great thought is that
children will rather come from a broken home than live in one.
I recently heard an interesting fact at a trauma workshop. Many women in abusive
relationships are safer in that dangerous environment where they are regularly
assaulted and abused than if they plan and choose to leave. There are many situations
where the partner is so caught up in their behaviour and their idea of how things should
be that they will stalk, harass or kill their partner rather than give them their freedom.
So many heartbreaking cases where parents use their children to punish the other
adult.
This scourge is daily. Many organisations work tirelessly to raise awareness, guide and
support the abused. Simultaneously, I feel strongly that violence against women is a
‘man problem’. More men need to speak out and act to support a change in society, not
only to restore the image of a role model man, but to deter other men from leading
with examples of violence, aggression and self-centeredness.
Speaking up and out against violence, exploitation, abuse and derogatory humour about
women in locker rooms, at the office, at the water fountain, at the braai and all social
gatherings will make a difference in society. Silence is compliance. Fathers, lead your
sons. Raise them and teach them how to use their words and not their fists.
Awareness, acknowledgement and action are three steps to repairing the damage
caused and working towards a more equal, safe and just society.
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Tim LundyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lester KiewitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Akhona MashayaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.