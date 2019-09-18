Beautiful News

Guest : Corné Uys



Tiny hooves pounded the earth. Terrified animals were desperately fleeing the crackling

flames as raging fires devoured Hermanus. All Corné Uys could think of was whether

they’d make it out alive. The teenage conservationist realised that the slowest animals

had the slightest chance of survival.

. Distressed families bundled their belongings and sped away from the streams of

smoke overshadowing their houses. Instead, Uys packed his father’s car with

emergency supplies and raced out into the blaze. He had tortoises to save.

Running back and forth between the flames, Uys risked his life to rescue the little

critters. The uncertainty of whether each tortoise he found would survive brought him

to tears, but the teenager kept going. Surrounded by smoke, many of the animals were

injured and on the verge of being suffocated in their shells. That evening, Uys and his

father cleaned each creature by hand at their home. All 33 tortoises made it through

the night.

A certified snake catcher at just 17-years-old, Uys’ passion for animals has always run

wild. Though he models himself on the character of famed conservationist Steve Irwin,

he acted on pure instinct during the fires earlier this month. Thanks to his tenacity, the

tortoises began their second chance at life at the Fernkloof Nature Reserve.

His selfless act is a reflection of the courage and compassion of all South Africans, and

proof that our creatures are in good hands. “Wildlife deserve to be appreciated and

looked after,” Uys says. “Without them, we can’t survive.”

Corne's story is currently sitting on 1,268,379 Views and he is on his way to chasing his

dreams of becoming the South African Steve Irwin.