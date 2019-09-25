Beautiful News

Guests :
Nazeema Jacobs
Nazeema Jacobs never imagined herself blossoming like this. After leading a life of
non-stop clubbing and drug addiction, everything took a turn for the worse. For five
years, she had nowhere to live but the streets of Cape Town. Her story isn’t an isolated
case. According to the Western Cape Government, there are close to 5 000 people who
are homeless in the city. Simply providing shelter and handouts isn’t working. So how do
we end the cycle of homelessness and addiction?
Three years ago, Jacobs joined Streetscapes, a gardening project that rehabilitates and
uplifts the homeless. Their urban garden grows vegetables to be sold to local
businesses and is tended by people who come off the street. The profits, along with
donations, go toward paying these budding gardeners. Working the land, gently
planting each seed, and watering the crops has given Jacobs a routine, responsibility,
and an income.
Andile Qongqo
Andile Qongqo writes notes to remember. When the artist’s fingers sweep across the
keys of a piano, a stillness descends. The smooth sounds of jazz are his forte, and in his
hands, the genre takes on an African resonance. That’s because Qongqo is narrating his
own profound tale.
Growing up in the dusty streets of Mangaung, there were no music programmes
available. As a result, Qongqo only began playing the piano at the age of 15. To hone his
talents, Qongqo practised in churches and amateur bands throughout his teenage
years. Today, he expresses the struggles, tears, and joys that he has witnessed and
experienced through music.
Last year, Qongqo released his debut album, Q Signature, which received multiple
nominations at the 2019 Mzantsi Jazz Awards.
Denzil Pillay
Fashion should enhance our self-esteem. Instead, Denzil Pillay’s confidence was shaken
by the lack of larger clothing sizes. Pillay’s early experiences have influenced his
direction as a designer today – one who is committed to making garments for every
body type. Adorned with rhinestones, feathers, and tassels, his designs encourage
people to show off who they are rather than shy away.
He forayed into fashion in 2014 when he started experimenting with makeup
application and clothing design. Pillay’s hidden talent has since come out to shine. His
creations are made for everyday people, catering to all genders and sizes. The models
that sashay in his work aren’t reed thin. Instead, their curves accentuate the finer details
of the designs, while the outfits ramp up the wearer’s confidence.
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.