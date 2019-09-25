Beautiful News

Nazeema Jacobs

Nazeema Jacobs never imagined herself blossoming like this. After leading a life of

non-stop clubbing and drug addiction, everything took a turn for the worse. For five

years, she had nowhere to live but the streets of Cape Town. Her story isn’t an isolated

case. According to the Western Cape Government, there are close to 5 000 people who

are homeless in the city. Simply providing shelter and handouts isn’t working. So how do

we end the cycle of homelessness and addiction?

Three years ago, Jacobs joined Streetscapes, a gardening project that rehabilitates and

uplifts the homeless. Their urban garden grows vegetables to be sold to local

businesses and is tended by people who come off the street. The profits, along with

donations, go toward paying these budding gardeners. Working the land, gently

planting each seed, and watering the crops has given Jacobs a routine, responsibility,

and an income.

Andile Qongqo

Andile Qongqo writes notes to remember. When the artist’s fingers sweep across the

keys of a piano, a stillness descends. The smooth sounds of jazz are his forte, and in his

hands, the genre takes on an African resonance. That’s because Qongqo is narrating his

own profound tale.

Growing up in the dusty streets of Mangaung, there were no music programmes

available. As a result, Qongqo only began playing the piano at the age of 15. To hone his

talents, Qongqo practised in churches and amateur bands throughout his teenage

years. Today, he expresses the struggles, tears, and joys that he has witnessed and

experienced through music.

Last year, Qongqo released his debut album, Q Signature, which received multiple

nominations at the 2019 Mzantsi Jazz Awards.



Denzil Pillay

Fashion should enhance our self-esteem. Instead, Denzil Pillay’s confidence was shaken

by the lack of larger clothing sizes. Pillay’s early experiences have influenced his

direction as a designer today – one who is committed to making garments for every

body type. Adorned with rhinestones, feathers, and tassels, his designs encourage

people to show off who they are rather than shy away.

He forayed into fashion in 2014 when he started experimenting with makeup

application and clothing design. Pillay’s hidden talent has since come out to shine. His

creations are made for everyday people, catering to all genders and sizes. The models

that sashay in his work aren’t reed thin. Instead, their curves accentuate the finer details

of the designs, while the outfits ramp up the wearer’s confidence.