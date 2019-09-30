Mandela's Sports Legacy Revisited - Dougie Oakes

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Local
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high. 31 January 2021 10:51 AM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
Mandela's Sports Legacy Revisited - Dougie Oakes

Mandela's Sports Legacy Revisited - Dougie Oakes

30 September 2019 9:06 PM

Guest : Dougie Oakes

The long short history of post-apartheid South African rugby
BY
Dougie Oakes
The compromises and conciliations of South African rugby mirror the unfinished
transition from apartheid racism in the broader society.
It is now history that all the warnings issued by the South African Council on Sport
(SACOS), which dominated anti-apartheid sports protests inside South Africa, were
ignored by the incoming ANC government after 1994. In every part of the country we
are paying a heavy price for the ANC government’s mistaken belief that leaving
apartheid sports structures relatively intact would earn them both brownie points and
votes from the white electorate. In May 1990, the National Sports Congress (NSC) was
launched as the sports wing of the ANC and soon the SACOS mantra: “No normal sport
in an abnormal society” was turned on its head.
About a year or two ago, I delivered a paper at a sports conference at Stellenbosch
University. I called it “Mande|a’s Sports Legacy Revisited.” I spoke about a fallacy that
had taken root just before and after the 1995 Rugby World Cup tournament.
It was a fallacy, I said, that ceded control of a game, in which only white players could
aspire to play for their country, to the very people who devised the segregation and the
rigid apartheid rules that governed who could play where. This has led to the betrayal
of thousands of black rugby players who had fought so hard for non-racialism, and
against a regime that was prepared to torture and kill its opponents.
I described South Africa’s sports policy as having been built on something that wasn’t
real—the “Rainbow Nation”—and on mumbo-jumbo, called “Madiba Magic.” Nelson
Mandela did many good things for South Africa, his attempts to guide South Africans
towards reconciliation being an example. But he also made some terrible errors of
judgement. In this respect, one of his worst decisions was to agree, with his inner circle
of advisors, to pick up the tab for South Africa’s apartheid debt.
Another mistake was to give white South Africans a free pass into international sport
without asking them to make a single sacrifice. Black South Africans are still paying the
price for this largesse today.
Let’s be quite clear about this: apartheid, and its predecessor, segregation, were
wonderful policies for white people. They were even better for those who played a
sport, such as rugby. Both formed part of the ultimate quota system—at different times.
Playing under the emblem of the Springbok, life could not have been better for white
South African sportsmen and women, and spectators.
Mandela erred badly by supporting appeals by white administrators to allow the
Springbok emblem to be retained, and by allowing the white South African Rugby Board
to maintain control of the game in South Africa. These are key reasons why
transformation has not taken place in South Africa. A small number of black players
being pushed through a narrow pipeline of so-called “traditional” rugby schools can
never be described as transformation. It is assimilation.
Today, black players, whether they like it or not, are part of a national body that
glorifies a history of the Springbok that is tied to apartheid, to players who supported
apartheid, and to officials who for a long time arrogantly told their counterparts in
other countries who could and who could not be chosen in their touring sides to South
Africa.
To be part of this structure is to be at one with people who even today admire the 1960s
Springbok Centre, Mannetjies Roux, for kicking an anti-apartheid protester during a
pitch invasion of a match in the Springbok tour of the UK. It is to be at one with the
fawning comments of Supersport commentators relating to the wonderful rivalry
between white Springboks and the All Blacks over many decades. I feel sick when these
same commentators say things such as “since our return to international sport.”
Have the sports media in this country even mentioned in passing the 50th anniversary
of the founding of the Halt All Racist Tours (HART) that fought so hard to get New
Zealand authorities to cut ties with the “Springbok”?
Has Peter Hain’s fight against apartheid sport ever been mentioned?
Has white sports’ despicable history ever been highlighted? The truth is that even the
conservative old farts who ran the game in countries such as England, Ireland, Wales,
Scotland, France, Australia and New Zealand, who supported the Springboks through
thick and thin, were eventually forced to join the rest of the world in isolating South
Africa.
The ANC’s record in fighting apartheid sport has been laughable.
Soon after then-President FW de Klerk unbanned the ANC, the PAC and the South
African Communist Party, on February 2, 1990, the ANC began lifting the sports ban on
various codes, provided they participated in matches that were “non-racial.” This,
rightly, infuriated members of the British Anti-Apartheid Movement, and those who
supported them. A Labour Party MP, Bob Hughes, told Aziz Pahad, then-ANC’s deputy
secretary of international affairs that “ambiguities and inconsistencies over the sports
boycott had helped to confuse the public.” He begged the ANC to be patient. If any
problems arose later, it would be very difficult to revert to the situation as it stood.
But the ANC wouldn’t listen.
Pahad denied the public was being confused. Instead, he asked the British Anti-
Apartheid Movement to consider lifting the boycott as far as it affected “non-racial”
bodies. An angry Hughes wrote back to him, caustically stating it was a pity the ANC had
not consulted the anti-apartheid movement about its change in policy.
But the writing had long been on the wall. In 1990, Oliver Tambo, then-ANC President,
returned to South Africa after three decades in exile, to attend an ANC consultative
conference, and called on the organization to re-evaluate its sanctions policies.
It was a signal to open the gates. The rush into international sport quickly became a
tidal wave. South Africa sent a team to the Barcelona Olympics without even a flag.
There was a cricket tour to the West Indies. And India toured South Africa. In 1992, South
Africa sent a cricket team to the World Cup in Australia.
The ANC’s sports policy was badly constructed and executed. At best it was naive. This
naivety had all the hallmarks of the involvement of Mandela and his dream of
reconciliation. White South African sportsmen and women were not asked to make a
single sacrifice, nor did they offer to make any. All they wanted was to play
international sport, and they got their wish.
The way rugby is administered is beyond abnormal. Somehow or other, the South
African Rugby Union has managed to get the country to accept a “qualified” merit
system for rugby—very much like the “qualified” franchise for black voters that the old
Progressive Party used to punt.
The sad thing is that the ANC government has been complicit in selling this system to
the public.
In August 1992, white South African rugby spectators were given their first chance to
show they were prepared to buy into the new order. New Zealand and Australia arrived
in the country for matches against the national side. It was at the time of the Boipatong
massacre in which 44 people had died in decidedly suspicious circumstances. Many
suspected the South African security services of having been involved in the killings. The
ANC’s request to the South African Rugby Football Union was simple: hold a minute’s
silence for the dead of Boipatong before the game against the All Blacks, don’t sing the
old national anthem and don’t wave old South African flags at the match.
These requests were ignored.


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Bomb squad disarms explosives strapped to hijacked cash-in-transit guard

Local

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

Local Business

Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Job Mokgoro & 4 ANC members face disciplinary hearing after voting with DA in NW

31 January 2021 6:16 PM

Saftu urges govt to continue R350 COVD-19 for poor people

31 January 2021 5:22 PM

Expect more rain in Gauteng: SA Weather Service warns

31 January 2021 4:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA