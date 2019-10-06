4.48 Psychosis

Guest : Zamah Nkonyeni



Zamah Nkonyeni is a postgraduate student at the University of Cape Town's Centre for

Theatre Dance and Performance Studies. She holds a B.Dram in Acting and Performance

studies and is a trained voice artist, performer, writer and director.

Zamah is concurrently interested in and researching the psychosomatic effects of

memory and loss in Theatre and Voice studies; as well as, directing a transposition of

Sarah Kane's 4.48 Psychosis.

As a young black womxn, she is exploring what Kane's text may mean in contemporary

South Africa's sociopolitical landscape, which is especially pertinent given the scourge

and ramifications of SGBV; as well as, the increase in awareness for mental health

because the play text engages with a perspective view of the turmoil experienced when

living with mental illness(es).

The play is played by a person with clinical depression, a disorder from which

Kane suffered. She committed suicide after writing the play, before its initial

performance. Rather than claiming that it tries to cover depression as a whole, it might

be fairer on the text to say that it is a very subjective presentation of depression, giving

the audience an insight into one particular case (or perhaps providing specifics on

several individual cases), but while reflecting her mental state is explicitly detached

from Kane herself. Contemplation and discussion of suicide are prominent and while

there is no strict narrative or timeline, certain issues and events are clearly dealt with:

deciding whether to take medication to treat depression, the desires of the depressed

mind, the effects and effectiveness of medication, self-harm, suicide and the possible

causes of depression. Other themes that run throughout the script, in addition to

depression, are those of isolation, dependency, relationships, and love, but they become

aggressive, then powerless.

4.48 Psychosis will be on at The Arena Theatre at UCT's Hiddingh campus from the 24th

of October.