Beautiful News

Guests :



Tebogo Mabye

Tebogo Mabye was dreaming of success, even while living on the streets. His

hometown, Hillbrow, is synonymous with poverty, crime, and constant police sirens –

but also a community who refuses to give up.Though he wasn’t ashamed of being raised

in shelters, Mabye wanted more out of life.

After finishing matric, Mabye interned at Mould Empower Serve, an NGO that assists

impoverished people. At work, Mabye developed a penchant for the caffeine culture

that fuelled his co-workers. Whether chatting with each other or engaging in meetings,

people in the office always had a cup of freshly-pressed java in hand. With the

heartbeat of Hillbrow pounding inside him, Mabye envisioned starting a café. Exactly

two years after announcing his goal, he opened the doors of Hillbrewed Coffee Co –

named in homage to the place that inspired him.

Grace

Grace, a Brown Swiss cow, was in tremendous pain. She was just shy of five months old

when she fell off the back of a truck. Immediately after, another stroke of bad luck hit

her – a car collision. Her injuries, which included a dislocated hip, were critical.

Fortunately, Grace received a second chance at life. In the process, she made history.

At the site of the accident, Grace was extremely vocal. It was obvious that she needed

medical help. Grace was transported to Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute, where she

became the very first cow to receive a hip transplant. After surgery, Grace arrived at

Asher’s Farm Sanctuary with a new skip in her step, moo’ing profusely as if to thank her

helpers.

If the accident didn’t happen, it’s likely that Grace would have been auctioned. Her

breed of cow is the second largest used for dairy farming. Once they stop producing

milk, they’re sold to become meat at the young age of four, only a fifth of their average

lifespan. Cows never forget this suffering. Now, Grace can live a long and loving life

under the care of those who value her welfare. Animals are sentient beings. They

deserve our respect.

Jesse Breytenbach

Jesse Breytenbach had too many friends lose the battle against breast cancer. The

disease is unrelenting and information about it is scarce, making each attack a strike

from the shadows. When people are diagnosed, they don’t always understand what

warfare their body is about to face. So Breytenbach is shedding light on the fear and

myths with something stronger – laughter.

In collaboration with PinkDrive, an NGO that raises awareness to ensure early detection,

Breytenbach created Girl Talk. The weekly comic strip is a humorous weapon

addressing questions, interjecting stigmas, and spreading messages of hope. The

primary characters of the comic, Thuli and Jo, represent the everyday lives of South

Africans as they steer conversations towards breast cancer.

The intimations braided into the colourful illustrations encourage those who aren't ill to

attend regular check-ups, all while helping patients deal with their reality.

Chanene van As

Children are our future leaders, but are we doing enough to prepare them? The youth

have the right to schooling. They also deserve additional resources that will open doors

later on in life. Yet unlike bustling cities, many smaller areas only have access to the

basics of education. Jamestown, a settlement on the outskirts of Stellenbosch, used to

be one of them. Until Chanene van As saw an opportunity to do what she does best –

facilitate the growth of young minds.

Van As founded the Green Door Project, an after-school initiative to assist primary

school girls who are at risk academically. With 18 years of teaching experience under

her belt, Van As helps children discover and develop their talents. Between four and five

in the afternoon, they learn to use their time constructively by choosing from a range of

creative classes and participating in environmental exercises such as recycling and

gardening.

Tony Miyambo

How do you express your truth? Tony Miyambo uses theatre to channel authenticity.

Each of his globally-renowned shows displays the power of performance when it comes

from an honest place. But keeping intentions pure can be tricky in an industry where

acts are shaped to fit what society wants to see.

In the harmony of poetry and acting, he found his calling. His father’s encouragement

was the catalyst to Miyambo’s future as a performer. When he passed away, Miyambo

created The Cenotaph of Dan wa Moriri. The one-man act recreates his unabated grief

and pulls at the audience’s heartstrings. By writing, directing, and acting in his own

productions, Miyambo fully inhabits his characters. The stage becomes a foundation of

purpose and a space to work through issues of racism, suffering, and transformation.

Aaniyah Omardien

Talking about marine conservation isn’t enough. The shocking state of our beaches

demands immediate action. At coastal rock pools across the world, octopus, starfish,

and anemone compete for space with cooldrink bottles, sweet wrappers, and fishing

gut. These plastic items absorb harmful chemicals and pollutants. Over time, they break

down and are ingested by sea creatures, bringing toxins into the food chain. A crisis of

this magnitude warrants a collective movement. Aaniyah Omardien is gathering the

masses to clean up this mess.

In 2015, Omardien founded The Beach Co-op, a non-profit organisation committed to

keeping South Africa’s seas healthy and plastic-free. The all-female team meet with

volunteers every new moon to remove pollution from Surfer’s Corner on Muizenberg

Beach.

As an environmental scientist, Omardien also hosts events to track the ‘Dirty Dozen’, a

selection of marine refuse that repeatedly washes up. This includes items such as

earbuds, lighters, and lollipop sticks. Collecting and recording the debris allows

Omardien’s team to observe the levels of trash in the water. With data, they can

substantiate the urgency for a response.