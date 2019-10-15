Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros

Guest : Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros



Doctor Paulo de Valdoleiros doesn’t just attend to health problems. He restores people’s

faith in humanity. For many, the high cost of medical services derails their treatment.

But at De Valdoleiros’ clinic in Bloemfontein, patients are welcome to pay as much as

they can afford. This approach often prompts people to open up about their financial

hardships. De Valdoleiros listens earnestly, as they each echo his own background.

Though De Valdoleiros always yearned to be a doctor, his family didn’t have the funds

for his education. So he went straight to work, toiling in different careers for most of his

life. By the age of 45, De Valdoleiros couldn’t ignore his lifelong passion any longer. But

it wasn’t a simple endeavour. De Valdoleiros contacted every medical faculty in South

Africa, receiving the same response every time – his matric certificate was outdated. So

De Valdoleiros enrolled in a Bachelor of Science degree, proved that he could maintain

high results, and was finally selected to study Medicine. He graduated one month

before turning 51.

In June 2019, De Valdoleiros opened his clinic with the intention to place humanity

before business. De Valdoleiros’ novel practice has attracted attention throughout

South Africa, and he’s a regular guest on a televised health show. Despite his fame, De

Valdoleiros remains focused on helping others. No matter what patients pay, he’s

always giving more. The gift of kindness is priceless.