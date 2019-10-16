Beautiful News

Guest : Riyaad Avontuur



Riyaad Avontuur has been clean for 390 days and counting. But it’s been a long journey

to get here. When he got involved with the wrong crowd and started using drugs, life

became increasingly difficult. Avontuur spent 10 years in and out of rehabs and missed

out on being there for his family. Recovery isn’t instant. This time, Avontuur needed to

fill the days of sobriety with positive intent. He took up running alongside his daughter –

an activity that’s given both Avontuur and his community in Bonteheuwel a head start to

success.

Every time Avontuur and his daughter ventured out for a sprint, children would

approach them: "Uncle, can we come run with you?" he recalls them asking. Avontuur

realised the kids needed to occupy themselves and keep away from negative

influences. “There's so much more in my community beyond drugs and crime,” he says.

By approaching principals in nearby schools, Avontuur gathered learners who were

interested in athletics and eager to have someone coach them. Earlier this year, he

began the Bonteheuwel Central Athletic Club with just two members. It’s now grown to

over 60 children chasing their purpose.

Running the club has guided Avontuur away from his old vices, and towards a position

of leadership. His past has shown him how easy it is to veer off track. But it’s also taught

him it’s possible to move on, no matter where you come from. “I finally feel that I can

contribute something,” he says. Avontuur is turning each step of his recovery into great

strides, both for himself and the kids of Bonteheuwel.