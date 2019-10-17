Blackey Tempi Quintet

Guest : Blackey Tempi



Township trumpet titan Blackey Tempi and his quintet combine big sounds, swinging

township melodies, with sophisticated soulful harmonic vocals and a celebratory

African rhythmic tempo.

He has been shaping South African jazz since the 70’s. Known for his stylish blend of

rhythmic African music an American traditions and his brilliant big band presence, he

has recorded with the likes of Winston Mankunku and Errol Dyers.

He started playing trumpet and frugal horn in 1977 after dropping out of school after

the Soweto riots of 1976. He is largely self-taught although he joined Jazz Workshop in

1979 to study further. In 1982, he started his first band ‘Fever’ which played mainly

cover music of the day and played regularly in the Cape Town nightspots.

Between 1982 and 1985, he played with numerous bands in and around Cape Town and

in 1985 toured Namibia for three months with the musical “African Follies”. On his

return, he moved to Gauteng to play with a wide variety of bands.

In 1998, he returned to Cape Town to participate in a three year jazz programme under

Professor Mike Campbell but regrettably had to leave the programme due to financial

constraints.

During this time, Blackey had been playing with an 8 piece big band called “Tandanani”

playing original African music, but he felt that a more commercial band was needed to

appeal to a broader band of customers and in 2000 “The Brotherhood” was born.

Between 2002 and 2012, Blackey toured extensively with hit tribute show “Diamonds

and Dust “ and a further two years with other Barnyard tribute shows before returning

home to start a successful B & B with his wife which is a hit on the Coffee Beans Route

whilst performing at corporate events and festivals.

Blackey Tempi quintet comprises:

Blackey Tempi on trumpet, Anathi Mobo on vocals, Clayton Pretorius on bass, George

Werner on keys and Thulani Mkhatshana on drums.