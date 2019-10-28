BeautifulNews

Guests : Orefile Malebo
Menstrual cycles are natural – period. But sanitary products, though necessary, are
expensive. When people can’t afford pads or tampons, they use dangerous and
unhygienic substitutes. Orefile Malebo is addressing this issue by teaching people how
to make their own cheap, reusable pads.
Through social media, Malebo posts videos demonstrating how to sew sustainable and
hygienic sanitary pads from common household items such as cotton face cloths and
plastic bags. The tutorials aid women in becoming more self-sufficient and keeping
their dignity intact.
Because the pads are reusable, they help people who don’t have access to waste
management resources, as well as the environment, by eliminating the use of products
that take up to 500 years to decompose.
Malebo’s videos are part of the Sis Paddy project, an educational initiative which she’s
been running since 2016. It’s created a sanctuary where people can speak freely about
periods and abolish the embarrassment caused by warped perspectives of bodily
functions.
Enhle Gebashe
Are you watching your life go by without achieving your goals? Enhle Gebashe isn’t
going to be one of those people. At 11 years old, she’s already designing her own
clothing – and taking South Africa’s fashion scene by storm. Gebashe’s label brings her
fantasies of dressing like an African princess to life. When it comes to her ambition,
nothing is going to get in this couturier’s way.
The young visionary was already picking out clothing at the age of two and soon began
sketching outfit ideas. Noticing Gebashe’s penchant for fashion, her mother, Desiree,
encouraged her by stitching the designs. When she shared these creations on social
media as Enhle Babes Couture, it garnered thousands of followers within a day. Today,
Gebashe kits out girls from four to 12 in bespoke couture. Inspired by Nigerian fashion,
her ensembles range from skirts and summer dresses to glamorous gowns and
accessories.
Lerato Mogoatlhe
She’s met Beyoncé on the job. And yet the glamour of being an entertainment journalist
no longer resonated with Lerato Mogoatlhe’s soul. She craved far off-lands, ancient
architecture, and a deeper understanding of Africa. Beyond the stereotypes of poverty,
danger and corruption, Mogoatlhe desired an authentic experience. So in 2008, the
writer resigned and booked a flight to Senegal with no accommodation or concrete
plans. Mogoatlhe set off to traverse countries and connect with the continent.
Mogoatlhe moved out of hotels – and her comfort zone – to immerse herself among
locals. Between losing her passport and running out of cash, she picked up native
languages, befriended strangers, and watched the beauty of Africa blossom before her.
In the deserts of Sudan, people left clay jars of water outside their homes for strangers
to quench their thirst. At a taxi rank in Ghana, drivers pooled their money to contribute
to Mogoatlhe’s transport fees. She marvelled at the kindness, honour, and community
spirit that prevailed in every one of the 27 countries she lived in.
Joel Matladi
When last did you see a black woman in a comic strip? Was it an accurate
representation? Joel Matladi, who goes by the name Cyzo in the digital arts industry, is
set on delineating of African narratives in mainstream media. His project, Black Snow, is
a series of illustrations that’s shifting inaccurate perspectives of African women.
Sparked by his father’s passion for doodling, Matladi taught himself the art of digital
painting and animation. His current project is influenced by anime, comics, and gaming.
Drawing inspiration from African visual identity and heritage, Matladi’s futuristic
chronicle pays homage to the strength of African women and conjures feelings of selfassurance
and pride. Each character is entirely unique, detailed specifically to
symbolise a myriad expressive tools and identities.
Matladi’s high-concept digital art showcases the diversity of his skills and of the people
he depicts. In 2017, he was selected to be a part of the Design Indaba Emerging
Creatives Programme, where he exhibited to an international audience. Since then,
Matladi has continued to subvert previously exhausted African stories told from a
Western perspective and offer a fresh take on representation.
Guest : Rafieq Mammon |
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.