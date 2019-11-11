#BeautifulNews

Guests :



Will Ronquest-Ross

Glittering sunlight beckons at the end of the cobalt tunnel. Glide across the water’s

surface, dance with the sway of the board, and feel the rush of the wave collapsing.

Surfing is one of the most thrilling ways to experience the ocean. But it’s expensive. The

cost of the sport, from lessons to surfboards and wetsuits, keeps many people onshore.

Luckily, nine-year-old Will Ronquest-Ross is helping other kids catch their big break.

Ronquest-Ross comes from a family of passionate surfers, which is how he began

navigating the waves at the age of five. Wanting to share this phenomena with friends,

he went door-to-door in Hout Bay asking children to join.

That’s when he realised that even those living in close proximity to the beach were

unable to afford the magic of surf. So began his quest for equality. Ronquest-Ross

started a BackaBuddy campaign, which raised enough money for him to give others an

opportunity to learn.

Coached by the Cape Town School of Surfing, Ronquest-Ross practises with kids from

Imizamo Yethu. His proudest moment has been hearing his friends speak excitedly

about their first time riding a wave. By sharing what he loves, Ronquest-Ross is making

surfing an accessible sport for all.

Yazdaan Ally

Shoneez Ganie had a difficult pregnancy. Her son, Yazdaan Ally, was born prematurely

and doctors didn’t give him long to live. But Ally survived. At the age of six, he was

diagnosed with autism. Not understanding the neurobehavioral condition, his mother

struggled at first.After extensive research, she learnt how to stand alongside Ally as he

creatively conquers life.

Children with autism may experience a range of challenges. In Ally’s case, he battles

with writing, speaking, and muscle coordination. With his mother’s encouragement,

Ally uses art as a form of release and expression. Ally’s colourful pictures depict sunny

days, soccer games, and even include an impressive portrayal of Bigfoot.

These illustrations allow Ally’s mother to understand his world. Together with the right

knowledge and tools, she’s helping him excel. With faith, determination, and

unconditional love, they’re demonstrating that the idea of normal is only relative.

Nelisiwe Zuma.

Things were looking up for Nelisiwe Zuma. The Durbanite had just been offered a job in

California. Unable to contain her excitement, Zuma joined her friends to celebrate her

big break. But on her way home, their car flew off the road. Zuma woke up three weeks

after the crash in ICU. Her friend who’d been driving didn’t make it. The emotional and

physical trauma seemed insurmountable.

In the months that followed, Zuma had to undergo multiple surgeries, including a spinal

fusion and a skin graft on her stomach. She was also dependent on a colostomy bag. As

her body changed, Zuma became increasingly depressed. But in the process of

recuperating, she began to realise how incredible it was to have survived. Her scars

were a symbol of life, a reminder to cherish her body and her second chance.

Today, Zuma advocates for people to accept themselves, blemishes and all. She models

with her scars on show, an image of resilience. With her site, Madame Blogger, Zuma

offers an honest account of her experiences and creates a space for others to share

theirs. While she still has bad days, Zuma is embracing her path of healing. Along this

journey, she’s found a greater purpose.

Lookout Sibanda

Lookout Sibanda is a man of few words. Instead, he prefers to craft his expression

through art. Sibanda’s creative flair sparked in high school when his friends taught him

to paint. So when he couldn’t afford to study after matric, he chose to pursue his

passion by decorating ceramics with brushes of colour. But adding the final touches

wasn’t enough. Sibanda felt compelled to learn pottery from inception.

Working for established ceramists Elza van Dijk and Nicole Kingston exposed Sibanda

to their techniques. Even without formal classes, he learnt to produce pots, bowls, and

plates. Soon, Sibanda started promoting his wares at markets and exhibitions in Port

Elizabeth, building a reputation under the name Lookout Ceramics. Today, Sibanda

holds success in the palm of his hand. His signature work features abstract and

geometric patterns, with vivid colours inspired by the blankets his grandmother used to

make.

In 2018, knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo chose to mentor Sibanda as a result of his

talent. Despite his accomplishments, Sibanda is conscious of the challenging course it’s

taken for him to get here. That’s why he hopes to share his skills by tutoring potential

students.For this potter, passion is the tool to triumph.