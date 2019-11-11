BeautifulNews

Guests :
Will Ronquest-Ross
Glittering sunlight beckons at the end of the cobalt tunnel. Glide across the water’s
surface, dance with the sway of the board, and feel the rush of the wave collapsing.
Surfing is one of the most thrilling ways to experience the ocean. But it’s expensive. The
cost of the sport, from lessons to surfboards and wetsuits, keeps many people onshore.
Luckily, nine-year-old Will Ronquest-Ross is helping other kids catch their big break.
Ronquest-Ross comes from a family of passionate surfers, which is how he began
navigating the waves at the age of five. Wanting to share this phenomena with friends,
he went door-to-door in Hout Bay asking children to join.
That’s when he realised that even those living in close proximity to the beach were
unable to afford the magic of surf. So began his quest for equality. Ronquest-Ross
started a BackaBuddy campaign, which raised enough money for him to give others an
opportunity to learn.
Coached by the Cape Town School of Surfing, Ronquest-Ross practises with kids from
Imizamo Yethu. His proudest moment has been hearing his friends speak excitedly
about their first time riding a wave. By sharing what he loves, Ronquest-Ross is making
surfing an accessible sport for all.
Yazdaan Ally
Shoneez Ganie had a difficult pregnancy. Her son, Yazdaan Ally, was born prematurely
and doctors didn’t give him long to live. But Ally survived. At the age of six, he was
diagnosed with autism. Not understanding the neurobehavioral condition, his mother
struggled at first.After extensive research, she learnt how to stand alongside Ally as he
creatively conquers life.
Children with autism may experience a range of challenges. In Ally’s case, he battles
with writing, speaking, and muscle coordination. With his mother’s encouragement,
Ally uses art as a form of release and expression. Ally’s colourful pictures depict sunny
days, soccer games, and even include an impressive portrayal of Bigfoot.
These illustrations allow Ally’s mother to understand his world. Together with the right
knowledge and tools, she’s helping him excel. With faith, determination, and
unconditional love, they’re demonstrating that the idea of normal is only relative.
Nelisiwe Zuma.
Things were looking up for Nelisiwe Zuma. The Durbanite had just been offered a job in
California. Unable to contain her excitement, Zuma joined her friends to celebrate her
big break. But on her way home, their car flew off the road. Zuma woke up three weeks
after the crash in ICU. Her friend who’d been driving didn’t make it. The emotional and
physical trauma seemed insurmountable.
In the months that followed, Zuma had to undergo multiple surgeries, including a spinal
fusion and a skin graft on her stomach. She was also dependent on a colostomy bag. As
her body changed, Zuma became increasingly depressed. But in the process of
recuperating, she began to realise how incredible it was to have survived. Her scars
were a symbol of life, a reminder to cherish her body and her second chance.
Today, Zuma advocates for people to accept themselves, blemishes and all. She models
with her scars on show, an image of resilience. With her site, Madame Blogger, Zuma
offers an honest account of her experiences and creates a space for others to share
theirs. While she still has bad days, Zuma is embracing her path of healing. Along this
journey, she’s found a greater purpose.
Lookout Sibanda
Lookout Sibanda is a man of few words. Instead, he prefers to craft his expression
through art. Sibanda’s creative flair sparked in high school when his friends taught him
to paint. So when he couldn’t afford to study after matric, he chose to pursue his
passion by decorating ceramics with brushes of colour. But adding the final touches
wasn’t enough. Sibanda felt compelled to learn pottery from inception.
Working for established ceramists Elza van Dijk and Nicole Kingston exposed Sibanda
to their techniques. Even without formal classes, he learnt to produce pots, bowls, and
plates. Soon, Sibanda started promoting his wares at markets and exhibitions in Port
Elizabeth, building a reputation under the name Lookout Ceramics. Today, Sibanda
holds success in the palm of his hand. His signature work features abstract and
geometric patterns, with vivid colours inspired by the blankets his grandmother used to
make.
In 2018, knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo chose to mentor Sibanda as a result of his
talent. Despite his accomplishments, Sibanda is conscious of the challenging course it’s
taken for him to get here. That’s why he hopes to share his skills by tutoring potential
students.For this potter, passion is the tool to triumph.
Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August.
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.
The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement.
Other grades will be phased during the month of July.
Guest : Ashley Newell
Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable.
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity
Guest : Lawrence Manaka
Liyema Saliwa
Today, Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization.
Guest : Chantal Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher at Sunnyside Primary School
The last few months have been tough on the education sector.
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital.
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees.
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight.
Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus
The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com.
The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced.
The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.