Beautiful News

Lookout Sibanda is a man of few words. Instead, he prefers to craft his expression

through art. Sibanda’s creative flair sparked in high school when his friends taught him

to paint. So when he couldn’t afford to study after matric, he chose to pursue his

passion by decorating ceramics with brushes of colour. But adding the final touches

wasn’t enough. Sibanda felt compelled to learn pottery from inception.

Working for established ceramists Elza van Dijk and Nicole Kingston exposed Sibanda

to their techniques. Even without formal classes, he learnt to produce pots, bowls, and

plates. Soon, Sibanda started promoting his wares at markets and exhibitions in Port

Elizabeth, building a reputation under the name Lookout Ceramics. Today, Sibanda

holds success in the palm of his hand. His signature work features abstract and

geometric patterns, with vivid colours inspired by the blankets his grandmother used to

make.

In 2018, knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo chose to mentor Sibanda as a result of his

talent. Despite his accomplishments, Sibanda is conscious of the challenging course it’s

taken for him to get here. That’s why he hopes to share his skills by tutoring potential

students

For this potter, passion is the tool to triumph.