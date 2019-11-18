Susana Kennedy : What is a cacao ceremony?

Guest : Susana Kennedy

Nisreen Ismail



What is cacao?

Cacao has been used in ancient ceremonies by South Americans (the Maya) for

thousands of years. It has an active ingredient in it called theobromine — which can be

translated to, ‘Food of the Gods’.

So it makes sense that cacao was given its sacred status, and enjoyed in communal

ceremonies by the Maya with their Gods.

The word cacao actually came from the Maya word Ka’kau, and the Maya word

Chokola’j — which means to drink chocolate together.

You probably already know that cacao comes from the cacao bean — which is also used

to make chocolate.

But the cacao plant is seen as a medicinal plant, and has been used for a number of

spiritual, medicinal and ceremonial purposes throughout history.

It’s different to chocolate?

Like I mentioned, cacao has a very different taste to the chocolate you’re probably used

to.

Milk chocolate usually only contains around 20–40% cacao, with milk and sugar

making up the rest of the ingredients. Ritual cacao is made from mostly cacao beans,

some water, cacao butter, and then mixed with a little bit of natural sugar to taste.

It is always consumed in a warm liquid form out of a cup or mug, and usually has a very

bitter taste to it. Different spices can be added such as chilli, cinnamon, nutmeg, or

vanilla, depending on what you like.

So when they say that eating chocolate is basically the same as eating a salad, because

it comes from a plant — that’s true, but only when it comes to raw cacao, and not your

typical selection box.

Cacao is naturally high in iron, magnesium, and B-complex vitamins — which gives it a

number of physical benefits as well as the spiritual benefits it has long been connected

with.

What can you expect from a cacao ceremony?

Shamanic healing is one of the oldest holistic healing practices, which has been used by

ancient cultures worldwide for centuries.

Cacao ceremonies are actually a type of shamanic healing, but they don’t have

hallucinogenic or “out of body” effects, unlike some of the other shamanic experiences.

Cacao ceremonies are rooted in helping to rebalance the energies within us, and

restore good health.

There are so many different ceremonies in existence today. Some will lead you a

journey of dance, while others will center on meditation and inner reflection.

Many cacao ceremonies will involve a group of people sitting in a sacred circle, taking

prayer, and setting intentions to be received. Each person shares what they want to let

go of, and what they are calling into their hearts.

This often involves opening up to complete strangers in the circle, and creates a safe

and intimate space where everyone’s fears, hopes, sufferings, and dreams can be

shared.

What we often find is that most of us humans have very similar problems and fears, as

well as hopes for our lives. This means that the people in the circle act as a mirror for

each other.

The ceremony the ends in dance, which allows the cacao to activate within the heart

and body, and create transformation.

Through opening the heart, cacao enables us to hear our true self, work through

blockages and past traumas, dissolve any pent up negative energy, and help us align

with who we truly are.

It’s also a wonderful time to give ourselves mental and physical space and peace. You

get to switch off, and retreat inwards, helping you to learn more about yourself, and

gain clarity on where you are and where you’re headed.