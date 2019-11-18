Susana Kennedy : What is a cacao ceremony?

Guest : Susana Kennedy
Nisreen Ismail
What is cacao?
Cacao has been used in ancient ceremonies by South Americans (the Maya) for
thousands of years. It has an active ingredient in it called theobromine — which can be
translated to, ‘Food of the Gods’.
So it makes sense that cacao was given its sacred status, and enjoyed in communal
ceremonies by the Maya with their Gods.
The word cacao actually came from the Maya word Ka’kau, and the Maya word
Chokola’j — which means to drink chocolate together.
You probably already know that cacao comes from the cacao bean — which is also used
to make chocolate.
But the cacao plant is seen as a medicinal plant, and has been used for a number of
spiritual, medicinal and ceremonial purposes throughout history.
It’s different to chocolate?
Like I mentioned, cacao has a very different taste to the chocolate you’re probably used
to.
Milk chocolate usually only contains around 20–40% cacao, with milk and sugar
making up the rest of the ingredients. Ritual cacao is made from mostly cacao beans,
some water, cacao butter, and then mixed with a little bit of natural sugar to taste.
It is always consumed in a warm liquid form out of a cup or mug, and usually has a very
bitter taste to it. Different spices can be added such as chilli, cinnamon, nutmeg, or
vanilla, depending on what you like.
So when they say that eating chocolate is basically the same as eating a salad, because
it comes from a plant — that’s true, but only when it comes to raw cacao, and not your
typical selection box.
Cacao is naturally high in iron, magnesium, and B-complex vitamins — which gives it a
number of physical benefits as well as the spiritual benefits it has long been connected
with.
What can you expect from a cacao ceremony?
Shamanic healing is one of the oldest holistic healing practices, which has been used by
ancient cultures worldwide for centuries.
Cacao ceremonies are actually a type of shamanic healing, but they don’t have
hallucinogenic or “out of body” effects, unlike some of the other shamanic experiences.
Cacao ceremonies are rooted in helping to rebalance the energies within us, and
restore good health.
There are so many different ceremonies in existence today. Some will lead you a
journey of dance, while others will center on meditation and inner reflection.
Many cacao ceremonies will involve a group of people sitting in a sacred circle, taking
prayer, and setting intentions to be received. Each person shares what they want to let
go of, and what they are calling into their hearts.
This often involves opening up to complete strangers in the circle, and creates a safe
and intimate space where everyone’s fears, hopes, sufferings, and dreams can be
shared.
What we often find is that most of us humans have very similar problems and fears, as
well as hopes for our lives. This means that the people in the circle act as a mirror for
each other.
The ceremony the ends in dance, which allows the cacao to activate within the heart
and body, and create transformation.
Through opening the heart, cacao enables us to hear our true self, work through
blockages and past traumas, dissolve any pent up negative energy, and help us align
with who we truly are.
It’s also a wonderful time to give ourselves mental and physical space and peace. You
get to switch off, and retreat inwards, helping you to learn more about yourself, and
gain clarity on where you are and where you’re headed.
