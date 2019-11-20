Lisa Joshua Sonn - Why our laaities are dying

Guests : Lisa Joshua Sonn

Alex Tabisher|columnist with the Cape Argus



Tonight on our weekly slot with Lisa Sonn we have a guest, Alex Tabisher, a columnist

with the Cape Argus who wrote an thought provoking column" Dear coloured parent,

our laaities are dying..."



Dear coloured parent

Our laaities are dying...

Our laaities are dying because 5-year-old Joshua was never taught to respect his elders.

Our laaitjies are dying because it was cute when 2-year-old Chad learnt his first swear

word.

They are dying because when teachers sent rude Kyle home, Mommy came to school to

defend her baby...

We are dying coz in Grade 4 daddy told me to go back and fight Keenan, “Don’t leave it

like that...” instead of just teaching me how to walk away

Our laaities are dying coz mommy buys 10-year-old Jade the most expensive takkies

just to make up for not always being around...

They are dying because Uncle Shaun couldn’t discipline Raldo...

“You are not his father, leave my child alone.”

Our laaities are dying because self-respect went out the window...

Our laaities are dying not because we are stupid, or have no ambition, or want to live

like that...

Coloured parent, our laaities are dying because we never had good role models to look

up to...

Most people will be quick to say it's the fault of government that we can no longer

discipline or kids but the issue runs much deeper than that, we have abdicated our

responsibility of raising & disciplining our kids.