Beautiful News

Othembele Dyantyi

What are you doing for the earth in this time of crisis? Our planet is facing an

environmental emergency which authorities are doing little to halt. Many of these

disasters, such as deforestation and the burning of fossil fuels, are the result of

processes generated by major corporations. They’re issues that can be dealt with. Yet

the situation gets worse every day. Eleven-year-old Othembele Dyantyi is raising her

voice to encourage a union of action against this unprecedented climate injustice.

Dyantyi is part of Extinction Rebellion, a global socio-political movement to drive

government action to prevent the planet’s breakdown. At the forefront of the South

African resistance, Dyantyi and her army of youth activists are spreading awareness

about the causes and severity of the climate crisis. Together, they’re calling for the

protection of endangered ecological systems and challenging the government to invest

in renewable energy.

Julie Kynaston

Julie Kynaston’s children didn’t grow in her belly. She calls herself a ‘heart mama’ – a

reference to where her love for them burgeoned. When Kynaston and her husband,

Ryan, decided to start a family, they were determined to adopt. But during the process,

they encountered a distinct lack of information online. It didn’t deter Kynaston from

making the fulfilling choice. Now, she’s using her words to close the gaps and help

other South Africans.

With Heart Mama Blog, Kynaston speaks openly about the joys and difficulties of having

an adoptive family and being a parent. Here, people can share their stories of what it’s

like to adopt, or to have been adopted. Adoption, especially multi-racial adoption,

comes with a slew of challenges. Her site includes useful resources for those interested

in adopting within South Africa. As Kynaston creates a safe space to educate, she’s

changing perceptions.

For many children, adoption can be rooted in trauma or loss. Her own family is

testament to the love that comes with adoption. With her kids Ilan, Kira and Judah, they

show there’s no one way of being a family.

Moerieda Joubert

Moerieda Joubert’s mother understood the importance of connecting with people. And

what better way to do that than by sharing a meal? Even though she had Parkinson’s,

she would prepare food for the local old-age home out of her own pocket. After her

passing, Joubert has proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Imprinted with a sense of goodwill, Joubert founded Statice Square Senior in Cape Town

to build a community from companionship and love. For the past 15 years, she’s been

providing scrumptious five-course meals and organising entertainment for the elderly.

A pensioner herself, Joubert uses her limited funds to continue her mother’s legacy.

Going beyond her means, Joubert is nourishing people with kindness and creating

priceless opportunities to break bread with others.

Patrick Seruwu

Streaks of colour drip down the canvas as the image of a woman begins to take shape.

Patrick Seruwu alternates between slathers and dabs of acrylic paint. Despite the

delicate details, his portraits are emotionally-charged and rooted in a heavy reality.

Representative of women who’ve been abused and fear speaking out, the artworks

convey their trauma.

Before the Ugandan-born, Johannesburg-based contemporary artist began painting, he

used to braid women’s hair for a living. This, combined with his upbringing alongside

three sisters and a single mother, influenced Seruwu thematically. To fairly depict their

experiences, he bases his paintings on conversations where women dictate their own

stories. One of the questions Seruwu often asks, “Are you safe at home?” reveals an

unfortunate reality – many women aren’t.

His multimedia works serve as a powerful statement. Though he’s only been painting

for two years, Seruwu’s pieces have exhibited at the Turbine Art Fair and the ABSA

Gallery in Johannesburg. With his art, he’s furthering the conversation on gender-based

violence, reminding people of women’s struggles, and celebrating their resilience.

Fanie Viljoen

Your body is yours. Yet a 2016 Optimus Study reveals that a third of adolescents in

South Africa have been sexually abused at some point in their lives. This is an extreme

violation, the effects of which can last a lifetime. In an attempt to prevent this

exploitation, Fanie Viljoen has written a book that’s educating children and adults in the

face of violence.

In 2019, Viljoen published The Day the Dragon Came, a children’s story about sexual

abuse in the home committed by a ‘dragon’. He has written different versions of the

book for boys and girls, which include illustrations by Tumi K. Steyn. Viljoen explains in

simple to understand, child-friendly ways the difference between safe and unsafe touch,

and what to do if you’re being harmed.

The books also contain information for parents, guardians, and teachers on how to

recognise abuse and take appropriate measures. “Some things are uncomfortable to

speak about but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be addressed,” Viljoen says. Teaching

children about consent can protect them from dragons that come their way, even in

adulthood. But it’s listening to kids and taking action that ends the cycle of abuse.