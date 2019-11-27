Beautiful News

Guest : Moerieda Joubert



Moerieda Joubert’s mother understood the importance of connecting with people. And

what better way to do that than by sharing a meal? Even though she had Parkinson’s,

she would prepare food for the local old-age home out of her own pocket. After her

passing, Joubert has proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Imprinted with a sense of goodwill, Joubert founded Statice Square Senior in Cape Town

to build a community from companionship and love. For the past 15 years, she’s been

providing scrumptious five-course meals and organising entertainment for the elderly.

“We try to make them as happy as possible because no one deserves to feel alone,”

Joubert says. “They just want someone to care, to give them a little time, to remind them

that life isn't over.”

A pensioner herself, Joubert uses her limited funds to continue her mother’s legacy. “I

always tell my children, ‘I’m poor but we must make the time’,” she says. Going beyond

her means, Joubert is nourishing people with kindness and creating priceless

opportunities to break bread with others. “We all have something to give, even if it’s just

time,” she says.