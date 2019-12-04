Beautiful news

Guest : Barbara Kingsley



Who finds out they have HIV and then starts running ultra marathons? An accomplished

athlete, maybe. But Barbara Kingsley had never run before testing positive almost two

decades ago. Coming to terms with her diagnosis proved to be the motivation the

paralegal secretary needed to complete both the Comrades Marathon and the Two

Oceans Ultra Marathon.

Kingsley discovered she was HIV positive in 2000, a time when information was scarce

but stigma was rife. Despite thinking she would die soon after, she showed no sign of

illness for eight years. Her initial good health fuelled her denial and refusal of

medication.

But in 2008, her CD4 count plummeted to 86 and she had to be hospitalised. Barely able

to move, Kingsley finally began taking ARVs. Within two weeks, her strength grew and

she couldn’t wait to start doing the things she had previously taken for granted. Running

from one lamp pole to the next, she built up the strides until she reached the fivekilometre

mark. Then 10 kilometres. Then 15.

Since coming out of denial and working with her status, Kingsley’s physical and

emotional health has improved. Living openly as an HIV-positive person, she runs as

part of the Positive Heroes team to raise awareness. As the world acknowledges World

AIDS Day, Kingsley remains proof of the importance of getting tested, starting treatment

and realising your potential to live a full life.