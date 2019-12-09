How to create a business vision for 2020 - The REAL Entrepreneur

Guest : Susana Kennedy

Brian Walsh | CEO at Entrepreneur.Co.Za |



Creative Consultant, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur, Susanna Kennedy is with us every

fortnight to discuss healing, therapeutic methods to clear the clutter and unique ways

to become the best version of ourselves.

Today we’re talking about transforming the mind of the entrepreneur onto a greater

plain for success – a necessary topic with the state our economy is in right now? And in

fact, Susanna this is a topic that touches close to home for you because you’re also an

Entrepreneur?

Who have you brought with you to the studio to help us understand starting your own

business?

Brian Walsh is renowned for his work on entrepreneurship. He is considered a leading

authority on entrepreneurship and human behavior. He is the founder of The REAL

Entrepreneur™ Institute, a private research and education organization dedicated to

empower entrepreneurs to live a life of true wealth, freedom and meaning.

It is a sad reality to think that almost 80% of small businesses are technically insolvent

and more than 90% of all businesses fail in 5 years or less. There are various theories as

to why this is but one that is more fact than theory is that the entrepreneur themselves

has a major role to play.