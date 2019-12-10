International Child Support Awareness Day 2019

Guest : Felicity Guest | Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa |



Regardless of your marital status, if you are a loving, present parent chances are you

want to provide for your child. You want to be able to give them a better life than you

had and give them the comforts that other children enjoy.

You want to be able to give them the birthday parties that they deserve, the food they

need to grow up to be healthy and strong, the clothes that they need, the school

supplies that they need, and so much more.

Both parents have a duty to support their children, but this doesn't always happen. In

South Africa over 52% of children grow up without financial support from both parents.

Today is International Child Support Awareness Day – a day started by Felicity Guest,

founder of the Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa (CMDSA) is a Facebook

page – to highlight the important role financial support plays in helping a child grown

and thrive.

This year, she launched National Child Support Awareness Week (a first in South Africa)

which runs from 4 to 10 December, before culminating in International Child Support

Awareness Day today.

Delighted to be joined on the line by Felicity Guest now