Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'

Veteran sports journalist Liam Del Carme takes rugby fans and Springbok supporters on

the ride of a lifetime in this behind-the-scenes account, Winging It: On tour with the

Boks.

With more than 25 years’ experience as an insightful sports writer, Del Carme has

travelled to six of the seven continents as part of the press corps who follow and write

about the national rugby team in all its iterations at international level. His anecdotes

will have you wide-eyed with wonderment and chuckling appreciatively at his talent for

telling a funny story.

Winging It: On Tour With The Boks is an insider’s view of life on tour from one of South

Africa’s most enduring sports writers, Liam Del Carme, while he follows the muchcherished national rugby team, the Springboks.

Del Carme takes the reader across continents and time zones as he shares the helterskelter atmosphere of meeting looming writing deadlines while finding ways to

maintain his sanity. The book explores the ebb and flow of touring with one of rugby’s

iconic teams since 1996, including three Rugby World Cups, various Tri-Nations and

Rugby Championships, as well as end-of-year tours, in destinations all over the world.

He explores the characters, destinations and his travel companions while sharing his

highs and lows of covering great rugby moments.

In the book, the reader gets to see the personal side of prominent sports personalities,

including Nick Mallett, Harry Viljoen, Gcobani Bobo, Jake White, Eddie Jones, Joost van

der Westhuizen, Clive Woodward, Peter de Villiers, Graham Henry, Jean de Villiers, Naas Botha, John Hart, Owen Nkumane, Chester Williams, Allister Coetzee, Heyneke Meyer, Rudolf Straeuli, Os du Randt and Dick Muir.