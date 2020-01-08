Inspirational Matriculants

Guest : Rinaaz Jammai

Andrew Koopman



This is the time of the year where we honour the province & countries top matriculants,

we are speaking tonight to a couple of matriculants that deserve recognition for making

it despite their circumstances.

Rinaaz passed her matric in 1993 and carried on with her life, she was however advised

to not to do mathematics and that decision has bothered her since then . Her daughter

Cleona was in Matric the year before and encouraged Rinaaz to join The Study Group

that supports adults writing their matric exams.

Majority of the adults in the Study Group are their because of a lack of opportunities

available to them and the promotions they are passed over for due to the lack of

qualifications.