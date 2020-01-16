Beautiful news

Guest : Genevieve Chisholm



It was a little after midnight. Genevieve Chisholm rubbed her eyes and headed out to

check on the rescued horse. He was severely malnourished. Feeding him meant waking

up every two hours just so that he could keep up his strength. But saving animals is

what Chisholm does. She has 1 260 animals in her care – and the number doesn’t stop

growing.

At Flag Animal Farm, a rescue centre in Durban, creatures from tiny hamsters to

abandoned rabbits are left on Chisholm’s doorstep every day. Often, they’re from

people who no longer want their pets or who’ve neglected them. “We have saved just

over 14 and a half thousand lives,” Chisholm says. Her on-site vet attends to every

animal when they arrive. For any wild creature that comes to the farm, Chisholm works

closely with the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife to release them. As much as she

can, she chooses not to send a rescue away. “I don’t believe in rehoming,” Chisholm says.

“An animal at Flag Farm is safe for the rest of their lives.”

Despite the large number of creatures under Chisholm’s care, she gives each one a

name and an equal amount of love. “The animals that come here all become part of my

family,” she says. With blind ponies, a three-legged cat, and more than a hundred

bunnies among the cows and goats, she’s created a haven for every type of animal.

“Where there’s breath, there’s hope,” Chisholm says. “And we will fight until the last

breath.”