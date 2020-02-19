#Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter

Guest : Sibongile Mngoma | Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts |



Late last month opera singer Sibongile Mngoma tweeted: I have been silent for a very

long time about the plight of the Arts and Artists in this country for a very long time.

Now I'm choosing to do something about it. I'm an Artist. A very good and passionate

Artist. What I have experienced in this country boggles the mind. Poverty is standard.

Theft of IP is business as usual. Funding from the DSAC is reserved for those who have

connections. When you open your mouth bazokuvala. Otherwise your reputation

becomes fair game.

This is the script for many artists in SA and now you're making a stand and start the

support group #Im4theArts - you're speaking out just as director Mmbatho Montsho did

earlier today when she tweeted an open letter at President Ramaphosa detailing some

of the issues that bothers artists.

The inequality that is still found in the entertainment world is one of the issues that

Mmabatho talked about. Mmabatho tackled issues such as the differences in budgets

between productions for black content and those of white content, such as MNet. She

also talked about inequality, how women are still sexually harassed and exploited. In

her letter, the actress said the opinions and problems of black storytellers are only

important to the government when elections come rolling in. She made sure that the

letter's content was backed by all her colleagues before sharing it on social media,

tagging the president.