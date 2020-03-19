Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: These are the tricks car tyre dealers use to get you to spend more cash

Guest : Andrew Thompson |
Buying new car tyres comes with a lot of questions. Must all four tyres be exactly the
same? Is it safe to fix a puncture, or must you purchase an entirely new tyre? Will
insurance pay out if you purchase the cheapest tyres? And do you really need all those
add-ons like nitrogen, alignment, and road hazard guarantees?
Lacking clear answers to such questions, consumers are at the mercy of tyre dealers –
and all indications are that they’re being taken advantage of.
To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit: www.Andrew-Thompson.com
Guest : Faraway George | Musician at Faraway George |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Quanita Adams | creator at The Riviera (TV show) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
Debt Advisors |
Guest : Tim Lundy
Tim's details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking
Guest : Dr Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Tracy Starke | animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn | Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Adrian Kearns | Project Manager at Open Up SA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Nomphelo GantshoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Arlene Leggat | Director at South African Payroll Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST