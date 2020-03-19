Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: This is the way online shops in South Africa get you to spend more

Guest : Andrew Thompson



South Africans are spending more at online stores than ever before.

Research by PayPal and Ipsos forecasts that South Africans will spend R61 billion at

online stores by 2020.

Although much of this increased spend is dictated by convenience and low costs, online

retailers make use of a variety of tricks to get users to visit their stores, and to buy more

than initially intended.

These tricks range from exploiting basic human psychology, to using hard data, and

even overstating the size of discounts.







