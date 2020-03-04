Beautiful News feature: Sibahle Collection

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement- Lindiwe Mazibuko
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Radio station management
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stephen Werner - Exec Producer at Kfm Breakfast
JD Mostert, station manager at 5fm
Shoeshoe Ntsoaki Qhu, Station Manager at Voice of Wits
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 11:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minnaar - Restaurateur at Bones Kitchen & Bar
Today at 12:10
Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thomas Lobban - Legal Manager for Cross-Border Taxation at Tax Consulting SA
Today at 12:23
If Sex Work is illegal, why is SARS taxing OnlyFans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit
Today at 12:27
Gender rights groups and sex workers call foul on double standards on tax and sexwork
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nosipho Vidima - Human Rights And Lobying Officer at The Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Maximum LPG price set by govt, but retailers can sell below that rate - Sapia Just like other petroleum products, liquified petroleum gas price is highly influenced by international factors, says Sapia. 4 February 2021 9:00 AM
[SCAM WARNING] Milnerton residents fall for dodgy driveway tarrers Craig Pedersen, Project Manager at Milnerton Crime Watch explains how these 'bakkie brigades' manage to smooth talk residents. 4 February 2021 6:24 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates' Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch. 3 February 2021 6:46 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Greyhound held together our young family, even if by shoestring – Refilwe Moloto "Greyhound brings together very distant corners of South Africa," says Moloto. "I really do hope that a buyer turns up." 4 February 2021 9:01 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Beautiful News feature: Sibahle Collection

Beautiful News feature: Sibahle Collection

4 March 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu | Co-Founder at Sibahle Collection |


More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

CoCT suspends metro cops involved in eviction of naked man - when do we question the actions of metro police officers? When will they be disciplined?

2 July 2020 9:48 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artscape's New Voices 2020 Programme brings drama to your radios

2 July 2020 9:39 PM

Guest : Rafieq Mammon |

Artscape has partnered with community, regional and national radio stations across the country to bring the 2020 New Voices Programme to individual South African households as radio dramas over a two-month period from June to August. 
The project seeks to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: Myburghs Waterfall walk

2 July 2020 9:17 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where in the world is... Lester Kiewit?

2 July 2020 8:59 PM

Guest : Lester Kiewit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Only Grade 6, 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday - WCED responds

2 July 2020 8:35 PM

Guest : Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer|

The Council of Education Ministers has made amendments to some grades returning to school.
 
Minister of the Department of Basic Education Angie Motshekga held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday and announced that  "After careful consideration of all the reports CEM took a decision that only Grade 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will return to school on Monday, 06th July 2020," the council said in a statement. 
Other grades will be phased during the month of July. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Subs bench with Akhona Mashaya

1 July 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Akhona Mashaya 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online Children’s Conference

1 July 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Lawrence Manaka 
              Liyema Saliwa

Today,  Equal Education held an online Children’s Conference, bringing together learner members of Equal Education (Equalisers) and education officials from various provinces, to discuss how to address the challenges faced by learners during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the realisation of a Charter for the Equal Education organization. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Athlone school starts crowd-funding campaign 'Save Sunnyside Primary'

1 July 2020 9:04 PM

Guest : Chantal  Bredenkamp | Grade 3 teacher  at Sunnyside Primary School

The last few months have been tough on the education sector. 
Schools were one of the first institutions to shut down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced and soon all classes turned digital. 
As the economic repercussions of lockdown led to job losses and pay cuts, many parents found themselves battling to pay school fees. 
The effects have been dire. But one school refuses to go down without a fight. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mars 2020 launch slips again

1 July 2020 8:49 PM

Guest : Dr Pieter Kotze | Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus

The launch of NASA’s next Mars rover mission has been delayed to no earlier than July 30 because of a launch vehicle processing issue, the latest in a series of slips that have now used up nearly half of the available launch opportunities for the mission.
 
NASA announced June 30 that the mission, previously scheduled to launch July 22, would be delayed to investigate “off-nominal” data from a liquid oxygen sensor line during a wet dress rehearsal of the mission’s Atlas 5 launch vehicle June 22 at Cape Canaveral, Florida - according to SpaceNews.com. 

The mission was originally scheduled to launch July 17, the beginning of its launch period, but has slipped three times. None of the slips have had to do with issues with the Mars 2020 spacecraft itself - NASA announced. 

The Mars 2020 project (carrying a rover named Perseverance) will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, regardless of what day it launches during the current launch period. The rover will land in Jezero Crater on Mars for mission designed to last at least one Martian year, or 687 Earth days. Perseverance’s instruments will reportedly look for signs of past life on Mars, but the mission’s biggest purpose is to cache samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza appears at Zondo Inquiry

4 February 2021 10:08 AM

Gordhan: Greater consequences now for power station managers over power cuts

4 February 2021 8:49 AM

South Africans in China love its efficient COVID-19 response, but racism remains

4 February 2021 8:35 AM

