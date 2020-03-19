Travel & tourism in the time of Corona virus

Guest : Linda Balme | Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart |



Tourism marketers are facing somewhat of a conundrum: The optics of tourism

campaigns during widespread panic can fall flat, but failing to market low-risk

destinations may make a bad problem even worse...

Certain airlines have suspended operations to certain airports and a growing number of

companies are restricting business travel amid concerns over COVID-19, raising

questions about whether people should cancel their upcoming international and

domestic trips.