Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?

Guest : Prof Liesl Zuhlke | at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital |



Heart attacks – once characterized as a part of "old man's disease" – are increasingly

occurring in younger people.

On Sunday, a man who took part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday died soon

after completing the race.

Physiotherapist Najmee Marlie, 44, who was a member of the Walmers Athletics Club,

passed away after successfully completing the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It is believed he

died of a heart attack.