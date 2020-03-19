Why more MPs need to post their salary slips for transparency

Guest : Belinda Bozzoli |
In a world where we’ll quite happily share the details of our family life or how much our
house cost, it appears that what we earn at work is one of the last taboos.
Today, DA MP Belinda Bozzoli chose to break the salary sharing taboo and posted her
February salary slip (with all deductions) on Twitter in the name of transparency.
Guest : Faraway George | Musician at Faraway George |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Quanita Adams | creator at The Riviera (TV show) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
Debt Advisors |
Guest : Tim Lundy
Tim's details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking
Guest : Dr Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Tracy Starke | animal rescuer at Squirrel Rescue & Rehab Western Cape |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lisa Joshua Sonn | Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Adrian Kearns | Project Manager at Open Up SA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Nomphelo GantshoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Arlene Leggat | Director at South African Payroll Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST