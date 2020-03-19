#CalledAMoffie online campaign - reclaiming a slur against sexuality

Guest : Marc Lottering



The word “moffie” is a uniquely South African slur that has been used to marginalize

and shame people for many years.

As part of a campaign to denuclearize this often painful and derogatory term our

director, Oliver Hermanus, sat down with a collection of South African men that he

admires to tell their story and experiences with the word.