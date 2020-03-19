The psychology of mass panic buying

Guest : Dr Nicky Falkof | PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University |
Panic buying has been rife amid the global spread of the new coronavirus, with
consumers around the world stockpiling goods like hand sanitizer, canned foods and
toilet paper.
The trend has seen some local stores ration products to 6 a customer and today Pick n
Pay announced a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over
65. (The retailer will open all its supermarkets and hypermarkets an hour earlier from 7-
8am every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop for their groceries and essentials.)
Guest : Moeshfieka Botha | Head of Research and Consumer Education at National
Debt Advisors |
Debt Advisors |
Guest : Tim Lundy
Tim's details:
FB: Cape Town Hiking with Tim Lundy
Twitter : @hikingcapetown
You Tube: Cape Town Hiking
Instagram : capetownhiking
