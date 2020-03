Motoring with Melinda: last car launch in midst of corona virus - new Landrover Discovery sport

Guest : Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Jounalist|



Review: New Landrover Discovery sport

Fast facts:

Price: from R749 500

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine OR a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel

Power/Torque: 183 kW and 365 Nm (petrol) and 132 kW and 430 Nm (Diesel)

Transmission: 9-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive