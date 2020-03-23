REACTION TO PRESIDENT'S ADDRESS

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:25
Harbour safety question after trucker death
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derick Ongansie - Chairperson at Truckers for Unity SA
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : More online learning options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Horner - CEO at Siyavula Education
125
Today at 07:07
Analysis : Lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Daniel Silke - Political Analyst & Director at Political Futures Consultancy
125
Today at 07:20
Busting some popular myths surrounding Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Stoltz, Prof - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Pretoria
125
Today at 08:07
SA Express: doomed to be liquidated?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
125
Today at 08:20
Olympic disarray
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roger Barrow - National Coach at SA Rowing
125
Today at 08:25
Alcohol industry responds to Covid-19 with... alcohol!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Corporate Relations Director at Diageo SA
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Regulations to be cleared for banks to play part in Covid-19 response
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist And Director at The Efficient Group
125
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission talks about the Ford Kuga outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
Pay it forward to pet shelters under threast due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Tim London- How to manage teams remotely
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tim London
125
Today at 11:32
What to do if you stuck at an airport or on a cruise liner due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linda Balme - Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart
125
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
125
