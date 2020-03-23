WHAT DOES THE MILITARY DEPLOYMENT MEAN?

Guest : Andrew Thompson



The first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in South Africa on 5 March - and within two

weeks the government

introduced a range of restrictions, from social distancing to the cancellation of events

and gatherings in a bid to reduce spread.

Some of these measures are potentially devastating to South Africa’s most vulnerable,

as well as small businesses and freelance and part-time workers.

Meanwhile charity organisations such soup kitchens and school feeding schemes are

facing logistical and financial complications.



