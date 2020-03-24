What does lock-down mean for small Businesses

Guest : Shawn Theunissen |Founder of Property Point|
The first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in South Africa on 5 March - and within two
weeks the government
introduced a range of restrictions, from social distancing to the cancellation of events
and gatherings in a bid to reduce spread.
Some of these measures are potentially devastating to South Africa’s most vulnerable,
as well as small businesses and freelance and part-time workers.
Meanwhile charity organisations such soup kitchens and school feeding schemes are
facing logistical and financial complications.
