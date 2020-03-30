Business Unboring with Business Insider's Andrew Thompson

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Today at 04:45
Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Candice du Preez
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Covid-19: How equipped is our healthcare system to deal with an outbreak in our townships?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior Lecturer Emeritus at the Department of Community Health at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How South Africa is massively ramping up its Covid-19 testing capability
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : WACS the hell?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Shaheem De Vries - Director of Emergency Medical Services at Western Cape Health department
Today at 07:20
How SME's can apply for Rupert relief
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Morobe - Regional General Manager at Business Partners
Today at 08:07
SANDF leaving Cape Flats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 08:21
WCED's e-Portal updated to help learners during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
US Consulate General on US Citizens in SA leaving for home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission slot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
SPECIAL APPEAL FOR HAND SANITISERS FOR THE FALSE BAY HOSPITAL
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Respiratory Research at Groote Schuur Hospital's Lung Unit
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda
Today at 11:45
Whats trending in the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid... 30 March 2020 6:18 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad. 30 March 2020 2:14 PM
View all Local
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
View all Politics
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased' Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times. 30 March 2020 8:49 AM
View all Business
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Dad describes son's 'fantastic treatment' while stuck in Qatar airport lockdown International Relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says he hopes for a decision by Wednesday about South Africans abroad. 30 March 2020 1:30 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Business Unboring with Business Insider's Andrew Thompson

Business Unboring with Business Insider's Andrew Thompson

Guest : Andrew Thompson, freelance writer for Business Insider 

To read more of Andrew's fascinating research and informative articles, visit:
www.Andrew-Thompson.com



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

What is Anticipatory Grief?

30 March 2020 9:41 PM

Guest : Dessy Tsoneva|Clinical Psychologist at SADAG|

Police heavy-handedness during the lock-down

30 March 2020 9:11 PM

Guest : Zelda Trantraal |Public Relations Officer for the Ravensmead CPF|
             Mazibuko Jara |Public Relations at C19 People's Coalition|

How has lock-down affected the collection of Social Grant payments?

30 March 2020 8:53 PM

Guest : Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker

Caller expresses views on contracting Covid19

30 March 2020 8:50 PM
Lock-down check-in : Rae Gordon

30 March 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Rae Gordon

Using times of isolation for storytelling

26 March 2020 10:03 PM

Guest : Khadija Heeger

Stuck with an Abusive Family member during the lockdown period

26 March 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Lucinda Evans

How HIV Positive and other immuno-compromised people view the Corona Epidemic

26 March 2020 9:41 PM

Guest : Jennifer

Don't make jokes or prank about Covid-19

26 March 2020 9:16 PM

Guest : William Booth

Trending

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1326, third death reported

Local

Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay...

Business

EWN Highlights

1,108 people arrested in 3 days for contravening lockdown rules: Cele

30 March 2020 7:26 PM

Solidarity Relief fund 'can't provide relief' for SMMEs

30 March 2020 7:22 PM

Lockdown: Police, SANDF taking no-nonsense in Hillbrow

30 March 2020 7:17 PM

