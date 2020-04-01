How are neighbourhoods staying safe during lockdown?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
New development for innovation in ventilators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie and lockdown 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Special women's shelters set up for GBV victims during lockdown When staying at home is more dangerous than going out...the truth about GBV in the time of coronavirus. 2 April 2020 5:26 PM
Making hand sanitizer out of bread? It's strange, but true! Kieno Kammies discovers how food science boffins at Stellenbosch have used stale bread to make hand sanitizer. 2 April 2020 5:05 PM
Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission There are now 393 Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, 164 are locally transmitted cases. 2 April 2020 4:57 PM
View all Local
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown labour regulations explained What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period. 2 April 2020 8:39 AM
View all Business
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country' CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 2 April 2020 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
How are neighbourhoods staying safe during lockdown?

How are neighbourhoods staying safe during lockdown?

Guests : Phillip Bam 
               Ridwaan Mathews



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Beautiful News

1 April 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Suraya Williams

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls to repeal ban on alcohol and cigarettes

1 April 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Dr Keith Scott

There are concerns from all sectors about the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales. Some
of them are unfounded with no expert backing. So we decided to get someone who is for the unbanning and has a medical background on the line.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 AMA (Ask Me Anything)

1 April 2020 9:06 PM

Guests : Professor Burtram Fielding
               Sue Goldstein

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Check-in: Jill Fisher

1 April 2020 8:37 PM

Guest : Jill Fisher

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News

31 March 2020 9:59 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happens to busy people when their forced to stop?

31 March 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Melinda Ferguson

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Privacy issues of mobile tracking to tackle Covid-19.

31 March 2020 9:35 PM

Guest : Murray Hunter |Data Privacy Specialist|

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to tackle Covid-19 in informal settlements

31 March 2020 9:20 PM

Guest : Mark Weston

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Covid-19 change Geo-politics?

31 March 2020 9:06 PM

Guest : Benjamin Fogel

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes

Local Lifestyle

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees

Business

EWN Highlights

Half of humanity in virus confinement

2 April 2020 5:05 PM

Santaco welcomes revised 70% lockdown regulations for taxis

2 April 2020 4:28 PM

UIF appeals to companies to apply for benefits on behalf of workers

2 April 2020 4:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA