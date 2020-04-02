Ming-cheau Lin on Sinophobia, her book Yellow and confused and not being able to leave SA Confirmed

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees UIF will transfer the funds to the company and they are able to pay employees digitally explains UIF Commissioner Maruping. 2 April 2020 10:57 AM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
Podcasts

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Podcast
Ming-cheau Lin on Sinophobia, her book Yellow and confused and not being able to leave SA Confirmed

Guest : Ming-cheau Lin



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

How badly will the South African film Industry be hit by the Covid 19

2 April 2020 10:02 PM

Guest : Bradley Joshua|CEO and EXECUTIVE PRODUCER at Gambit films|

Has Coronavirus put comedy out of business?

2 April 2020 9:50 PM

Guest : Rob Van Vuuren

Does IPID have any chance of bringing police abuses to book

2 April 2020 9:05 PM

Guest : Daneel Knoetze |Writer, Researcher|

How technology is being used to find and fight the Coronavirus.

2 April 2020 8:57 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO of Socially Acceptable

www.sociallyacceptable.co.za 

Uncertainty over regulations. How to keep a city safe, but keep its economy going.

2 April 2020 8:38 PM

Guest : Alderman James Vos

Beautiful News

1 April 2020 10:01 PM

Guest : Suraya Williams

Calls to repeal ban on alcohol and cigarettes

1 April 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Dr Keith Scott

There are concerns from all sectors about the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales. Some
of them are unfounded with no expert backing. So we decided to get someone who is for the unbanning and has a medical background on the line.

How are neighbourhoods staying safe during lockdown?

1 April 2020 9:49 PM

Guests : Phillip Bam 
               Ridwaan Mathews

Covid-19 AMA (Ask Me Anything)

1 April 2020 9:06 PM

Guests : Professor Burtram Fielding
               Sue Goldstein

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise sharply to 1462

Local

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

Business Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Eskom uses lockdown as opportunity for short-term maintenance

2 April 2020 9:06 PM

Lockdown: Foreign nationals living in CT CBD transported to temporary location

2 April 2020 8:24 PM

You can't be prevented from walking, jogging inside estates – attorney

2 April 2020 8:20 PM

