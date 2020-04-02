How badly will the South African film Industry be hit by the Covid 19

Guest : Bradley Joshua|CEO and EXECUTIVE PRODUCER at Gambit films|
Guest : Rob Van VuurenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ming-cheau LinLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Daneel Knoetze |Writer, Researcher|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO of Socially Acceptable
www.sociallyacceptable.co.za
Guest : Alderman James VosLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Suraya WilliamsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Keith Scott
There are concerns from all sectors about the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales. Some
of them are unfounded with no expert backing. So we decided to get someone who is for the unbanning and has a medical background on the line.
Guests : Phillip Bam
Ridwaan Mathews
Guests : Professor Burtram Fielding
Sue Goldstein