Lockdown check-in: Riedwaan Samodien

Latest Local
New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in the proce... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 4:34 PM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Lockdown check-in: Riedwaan Samodien

Lockdown check-in: Riedwaan Samodien

Guest : Riedwaan Samodien



Paying it forward with chocolate - La Chocolaterie Rococo

8 April 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Charmaine Mouton | Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo |

It's not Easter without Pickled Fish

8 April 2020 9:54 PM

Guests : Shaheen Moolla | Director at Feike |
               Whilma Liedeman
               Nazley Hendricks | Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market|

The long Easter weekend is around the corner and that means everyone is preparing
their bellies for at least three things: Pickled fish for Good Friday, Easter eggs and of
course, Hot Cross Buns.
Although the history of this aromatic, tasty and refreshing fish dish is unclear, it is as old
as Cape Town itself.
This Easter, with the country under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus,
we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands. And what better way to celebrate Easter than
with traditional, homemade pickled fish?
But where can we buy our fish from? How has the lockdown affected catches? Is
commercial fishing still seen as an essential service? Why are some line fisherman
prevented from doing their work?

Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles

8 April 2020 9:24 PM

Guests : Melinda Ferguson
               Sara - Jayne King 

The first Corona book to be released in SA, Lockdown, captures the intense mood of
these unprecedented times, through a tapestry of brilliant local voices, delivering
unique and insightful stories from the Covid-19 front.
Penned by 17 of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's finest authors, 'Lockdown'
reflects a historical time of panic, pandemic and pandemonium.
Just like the virus pounced unannounced, billed as “the fastest book in history every
written by 17 authors in just seven days”, Lockdown has arrived.

Why is everyone baking banana bread during lockdown?

8 April 2020 9:06 PM

Guest : Fatima Sydow | Author at The Journey of Cape Malay Cooking’|

https://www.facebook.com/CapeMalayCookingWithFatimaSydow/posts/banana-loaffatima-
sydow-ingredients-125-grams-of-butter-room-temperature-1-cup-
/1022598961208835/
BANANA LOAF
-Fatima Sydow
Ingredients
125 grams of butter ( room temperature)
1 cup of sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla essence
3 super over ripe large bananas , the browner the better( if its a bit small , use four
bananas, MASHED with a fork)
1 and 3/4 cups of cake flour
1 pinch of salt
1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda/ baking soda
Method
With electric mixer , whisk butter and sugar until light and creamy , add the vanilla
essence and eggs on by one , still whisking , add the mashed bananas, flour, baking soda
and salt , now give it a quick stir until just well combined . Next, spoon the batter in a
greased loaf tin and bake in a preheated oven 180°C for 50-55 minutes or until your
insert a toothpick or knife and it comes out clean .
Tip - when still slightly warm , wrap in cling wrap the banana loaf for , 30 minutes , this
will create a moist toffee like outer layer and increase the inside brownish colour of
cake. Please note that no baking powder is used for this recipe.

How the black market is flourishing during the lockdown - several bottle stores looted over the last week. Are shop owners considering moving their stock?

8 April 2020 8:51 PM

Guests : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre
                                           for Security and Intelligence Praxis |
                Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA) |

Beautiful News

7 April 2020 10:01 PM
A sleep expert explains why you're having such vivid dreams during the coronavirus pandemic

7 April 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Dale Rae | Manager of the Sleep Science programme at Sports Science
Institute of SA |

'Can your employer utilize your annual leave during lockdown?' & other questions posed to the Dept of labour

7 April 2020 9:40 PM

Guest : David Esau | Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour |

Legal duo gives free legal advice to help you get your affairs in order during Covid-19 pandemic

7 April 2020 9:14 PM

Guest : Sinal Govender | Founder at PopLaw

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845 and a total of 18 deaths
Local

Local

How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?
Business Local

Business Local

WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend
Local

Local

SA's explosive cocktail: coronavirus and Aids
8 April 2020 9:09 PM

8 April 2020 9:09 PM

Boris Johnson's condition 'improving': minister
8 April 2020 9:00 PM

8 April 2020 9:00 PM

Social distancing is just a dream here, Lesufi says while in Tembisa
8 April 2020 7:31 PM

8 April 2020 7:31 PM

