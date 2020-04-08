How the black market is flourishing during the lockdown - several bottle stores looted over the last week. Are shop owners considering moving their stock?

Guests : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre
for Security and Intelligence Praxis |
Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA) |
Guest : Charmaine Mouton | Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests : Shaheen Moolla | Director at Feike |
Whilma Liedeman
Nazley Hendricks | Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market|
The long Easter weekend is around the corner and that means everyone is preparing
their bellies for at least three things: Pickled fish for Good Friday, Easter eggs and of
course, Hot Cross Buns.
Although the history of this aromatic, tasty and refreshing fish dish is unclear, it is as old
as Cape Town itself.
This Easter, with the country under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus,
we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands. And what better way to celebrate Easter than
with traditional, homemade pickled fish?
But where can we buy our fish from? How has the lockdown affected catches? Is
commercial fishing still seen as an essential service? Why are some line fisherman
prevented from doing their work?
Guests : Melinda Ferguson
Sara - Jayne King
The first Corona book to be released in SA, Lockdown, captures the intense mood of
these unprecedented times, through a tapestry of brilliant local voices, delivering
unique and insightful stories from the Covid-19 front.
Penned by 17 of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's finest authors, 'Lockdown'
reflects a historical time of panic, pandemic and pandemonium.
Just like the virus pounced unannounced, billed as “the fastest book in history every
written by 17 authors in just seven days”, Lockdown has arrived.
Guest : Fatima Sydow | Author at The Journey of Cape Malay Cooking’|
https://www.facebook.com/CapeMalayCookingWithFatimaSydow/posts/banana-loaffatima-
sydow-ingredients-125-grams-of-butter-room-temperature-1-cup-
/1022598961208835/
BANANA LOAF
-Fatima Sydow
Ingredients
125 grams of butter ( room temperature)
1 cup of sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla essence
3 super over ripe large bananas , the browner the better( if its a bit small , use four
bananas, MASHED with a fork)
1 and 3/4 cups of cake flour
1 pinch of salt
1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda/ baking soda
Method
With electric mixer , whisk butter and sugar until light and creamy , add the vanilla
essence and eggs on by one , still whisking , add the mashed bananas, flour, baking soda
and salt , now give it a quick stir until just well combined . Next, spoon the batter in a
greased loaf tin and bake in a preheated oven 180°C for 50-55 minutes or until your
insert a toothpick or knife and it comes out clean .
Tip - when still slightly warm , wrap in cling wrap the banana loaf for , 30 minutes , this
will create a moist toffee like outer layer and increase the inside brownish colour of
cake. Please note that no baking powder is used for this recipe.
Guest : Riedwaan SamodienLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dale Rae | Manager of the Sleep Science programme at Sports Science
Institute of SA |
Guest : David Esau | Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Sinal Govender | Founder at PopLawLISTEN TO PODCAST