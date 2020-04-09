Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown? The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson. 9 April 2020 5:57 PM
View all Local
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
View all Politics
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
View all Business
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Podcast
Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address

Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address

Guests : Sanusha Naidu | Political Analyst |
               Eldred De Klerk | Senior Policing and Community conflict advisor |
               



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?

9 April 2020 9:57 PM

Guests : Sheik Riad Fataar
               Rev Michael Weeder

Paying it forward with chocolate - La Chocolaterie Rococo

8 April 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Charmaine Mouton | Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo |

It's not Easter without Pickled Fish

8 April 2020 9:54 PM

Guests : Shaheen Moolla | Director at Feike |
               Whilma Liedeman
               Nazley Hendricks | Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market|

The long Easter weekend is around the corner and that means everyone is preparing
their bellies for at least three things: Pickled fish for Good Friday, Easter eggs and of
course, Hot Cross Buns.
Although the history of this aromatic, tasty and refreshing fish dish is unclear, it is as old
as Cape Town itself.
This Easter, with the country under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus,
we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands. And what better way to celebrate Easter than
with traditional, homemade pickled fish?
But where can we buy our fish from? How has the lockdown affected catches? Is
commercial fishing still seen as an essential service? Why are some line fisherman
prevented from doing their work?

Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles

8 April 2020 9:24 PM

Guests : Melinda Ferguson
               Sara - Jayne King 

The first Corona book to be released in SA, Lockdown, captures the intense mood of
these unprecedented times, through a tapestry of brilliant local voices, delivering
unique and insightful stories from the Covid-19 front.
Penned by 17 of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's finest authors, 'Lockdown'
reflects a historical time of panic, pandemic and pandemonium.
Just like the virus pounced unannounced, billed as “the fastest book in history every
written by 17 authors in just seven days”, Lockdown has arrived.

Why is everyone baking banana bread during lockdown?

8 April 2020 9:06 PM

Guest : Fatima Sydow | Author at The Journey of Cape Malay Cooking’|

https://www.facebook.com/CapeMalayCookingWithFatimaSydow/posts/banana-loaffatima-
sydow-ingredients-125-grams-of-butter-room-temperature-1-cup-
/1022598961208835/
BANANA LOAF
-Fatima Sydow
Ingredients
125 grams of butter ( room temperature)
1 cup of sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla essence
3 super over ripe large bananas , the browner the better( if its a bit small , use four
bananas, MASHED with a fork)
1 and 3/4 cups of cake flour
1 pinch of salt
1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda/ baking soda
Method
With electric mixer , whisk butter and sugar until light and creamy , add the vanilla
essence and eggs on by one , still whisking , add the mashed bananas, flour, baking soda
and salt , now give it a quick stir until just well combined . Next, spoon the batter in a
greased loaf tin and bake in a preheated oven 180°C for 50-55 minutes or until your
insert a toothpick or knife and it comes out clean .
Tip - when still slightly warm , wrap in cling wrap the banana loaf for , 30 minutes , this
will create a moist toffee like outer layer and increase the inside brownish colour of
cake. Please note that no baking powder is used for this recipe.

How the black market is flourishing during the lockdown - several bottle stores looted over the last week. Are shop owners considering moving their stock?

8 April 2020 8:51 PM

Guests : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre
                                           for Security and Intelligence Praxis |
                Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA) |

Lockdown check-in: Riedwaan Samodien

8 April 2020 8:32 PM

Guest : Riedwaan Samodien

Beautiful News

7 April 2020 10:01 PM
A sleep expert explains why you're having such vivid dreams during the coronavirus pandemic

7 April 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Dale Rae | Manager of the Sleep Science programme at Sports Science
Institute of SA |

Trending

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

Local Business

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Local

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1934, with a total of 18 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Virus mars Easter holidays as death toll nears 100,000

10 April 2020 1:56 PM

Ramaphosa says COVID-19 has claimed 20 lives in SA so far

10 April 2020 1:04 PM

Mbalula: Somizi's comments have serious consequences

10 April 2020 12:13 PM

