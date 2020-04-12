Should parents be playing catch-up with their kids' school work?

Guest : Gill Molteno | Director at Study for Success |
Guest : Dr Jacques Badenhorst | specialist gastroenterologist at Netcare Christiaan
Barnard Memorial Hospital|
Guest : Thabo Modise | Spokesperson at Gauteng Liquor Forum|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Malusi Booi | Human Settlements Mayco Member|
Mpho Raboeane| Lawyer at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Guests : Sheik Riad Fataar
Rev Michael Weeder
Guests : Sanusha Naidu | Political Analyst |
Eldred De Klerk | Senior Policing and Community conflict advisor |
Guest : Charmaine Mouton | Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests : Shaheen Moolla | Director at Feike |
Whilma Liedeman
Nazley Hendricks | Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market|
The long Easter weekend is around the corner and that means everyone is preparing
their bellies for at least three things: Pickled fish for Good Friday, Easter eggs and of
course, Hot Cross Buns.
Although the history of this aromatic, tasty and refreshing fish dish is unclear, it is as old
as Cape Town itself.
This Easter, with the country under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus,
we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands. And what better way to celebrate Easter than
with traditional, homemade pickled fish?
But where can we buy our fish from? How has the lockdown affected catches? Is
commercial fishing still seen as an essential service? Why are some line fisherman
prevented from doing their work?
Guests : Melinda Ferguson
Sara - Jayne King
The first Corona book to be released in SA, Lockdown, captures the intense mood of
these unprecedented times, through a tapestry of brilliant local voices, delivering
unique and insightful stories from the Covid-19 front.
Penned by 17 of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's finest authors, 'Lockdown'
reflects a historical time of panic, pandemic and pandemonium.
Just like the virus pounced unannounced, billed as “the fastest book in history every
written by 17 authors in just seven days”, Lockdown has arrived.