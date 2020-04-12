What causes gut pain? Is anxiety to blame?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal Sadtu's Jonavin Rustin says the union has another, safer proposal to get food to needy families during lockdown. 11 April 2020 11:49 AM
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister. 10 April 2020 4:38 PM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
View all Local
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
View all Politics
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Tonight with Lester Podcast
arrow_forward
What causes gut pain? Is anxiety to blame?

What causes gut pain? Is anxiety to blame?

Guest : Dr Jacques Badenhorst | specialist gastroenterologist at Netcare Christiaan
Barnard Memorial Hospital|



More episodes from Tonight with Lester Podcast

Should parents be playing catch-up with their kids' school work?

12 April 2020 10:43 PM

Guest : Gill Molteno | Director at Study for Success |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Liquor Forum threatens to go to court if ban on sale of alcohol is not lifted

12 April 2020 9:56 PM

Guest : Thabo Modise | Spokesperson at Gauteng Liquor Forum|

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoCT law enforcement back in Makhaza & demolishing the last few standing homes

12 April 2020 9:45 PM

Guest : Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown

12 April 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Malusi Booi | Human Settlements Mayco Member|
             Mpho Raboeane| Lawyer at Ndifuna Ukwazi

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?

9 April 2020 9:57 PM

Guests : Sheik Riad Fataar
               Rev Michael Weeder

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address

9 April 2020 9:41 PM

Guests : Sanusha Naidu | Political Analyst |
               Eldred De Klerk | Senior Policing and Community conflict advisor |
               

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paying it forward with chocolate - La Chocolaterie Rococo

8 April 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Charmaine Mouton | Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's not Easter without Pickled Fish

8 April 2020 9:54 PM

Guests : Shaheen Moolla | Director at Feike |
               Whilma Liedeman
               Nazley Hendricks | Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market|

The long Easter weekend is around the corner and that means everyone is preparing
their bellies for at least three things: Pickled fish for Good Friday, Easter eggs and of
course, Hot Cross Buns.
Although the history of this aromatic, tasty and refreshing fish dish is unclear, it is as old
as Cape Town itself.
This Easter, with the country under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus,
we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands. And what better way to celebrate Easter than
with traditional, homemade pickled fish?
But where can we buy our fish from? How has the lockdown affected catches? Is
commercial fishing still seen as an essential service? Why are some line fisherman
prevented from doing their work?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles

8 April 2020 9:24 PM

Guests : Melinda Ferguson
               Sara - Jayne King 

The first Corona book to be released in SA, Lockdown, captures the intense mood of
these unprecedented times, through a tapestry of brilliant local voices, delivering
unique and insightful stories from the Covid-19 front.
Penned by 17 of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's finest authors, 'Lockdown'
reflects a historical time of panic, pandemic and pandemonium.
Just like the virus pounced unannounced, billed as “the fastest book in history every
written by 17 authors in just seven days”, Lockdown has arrived.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 2173, no fresh deaths reported

Local

[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown'

Local Politics

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Africans

12 April 2020 6:33 PM

UK PM Johnson says 'things could have gone either way' in virus struggle

12 April 2020 5:29 PM

Ramaphosa appoints AU special envoys for Africa’s fight against COVID-19

12 April 2020 5:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA