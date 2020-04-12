What causes gut pain? Is anxiety to blame?

Guests : Shaheen Moolla | Director at Feike |

Whilma Liedeman

Nazley Hendricks | Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market|



The long Easter weekend is around the corner and that means everyone is preparing

their bellies for at least three things: Pickled fish for Good Friday, Easter eggs and of

course, Hot Cross Buns.

Although the history of this aromatic, tasty and refreshing fish dish is unclear, it is as old

as Cape Town itself.

This Easter, with the country under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus,

we’ve all got plenty of time on our hands. And what better way to celebrate Easter than

with traditional, homemade pickled fish?

But where can we buy our fish from? How has the lockdown affected catches? Is

commercial fishing still seen as an essential service? Why are some line fisherman

prevented from doing their work?

