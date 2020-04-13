Lockdown is not designed to help the child with extra needs

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |
Guest : Wendy Pekeur | Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Jacques Badenhorst | specialist gastroenterologist at Netcare Christiaan
Barnard Memorial Hospital|
Guest : Gill Molteno | Director at Study for Success |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Thabo Modise | Spokesperson at Gauteng Liquor Forum|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Malusi Booi | Human Settlements Mayco Member|
Mpho Raboeane| Lawyer at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Guests : Sheik Riad Fataar
Rev Michael Weeder
Guests : Sanusha Naidu | Political Analyst |
Eldred De Klerk | Senior Policing and Community conflict advisor |
Guest : Charmaine Mouton | Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo |LISTEN TO PODCAST