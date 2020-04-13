Lockdown is not designed to help the child with extra needs

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Matrics of 2019 offer hand to 2020 matrics during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trent Lilford
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : What is 5G, even?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nafisa Akabor - Tech Journalist
Today at 07:07
Dis-Chem on rent "go-slow" reports
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brian Epstein - Dis-Chem Property Executive
Today at 07:20
Free labour law advice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adv Tertius Wessels - Legal Director at Strata-g
Today at 08:07
City responds to Strandfontein homeless complex allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Latest Local
Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April. 13 April 2020 5:21 PM
More than 600 motorists arrested over Easter weekend in WC Over 600 motorists have been arrested since the start of the weekend in the Western Cape, according to traffic officials. 13 April 2020 1:28 PM
[WATCH] We are together in heart and spirit - Ramaphosa's Easter Sunday message President Cyril Ramaphosa says while a shadow is hanging over the world, the Easter message is also one of hope and recovery. 12 April 2020 3:56 PM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Lockdown is not designed to help the child with extra needs

Lockdown is not designed to help the child with extra needs

Guest : Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian |



Effect of lockdown on rural communities

13 April 2020 9:38 PM

Guest : Wendy Pekeur | Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement |

What causes gut pain? Is anxiety to blame?

12 April 2020 11:05 PM

Guest : Dr Jacques Badenhorst | specialist gastroenterologist at Netcare Christiaan
Barnard Memorial Hospital|

Should parents be playing catch-up with their kids' school work?

12 April 2020 10:43 PM

Guest : Gill Molteno | Director at Study for Success |

Gauteng Liquor Forum threatens to go to court if ban on sale of alcohol is not lifted

12 April 2020 9:56 PM

Guest : Thabo Modise | Spokesperson at Gauteng Liquor Forum|

CoCT law enforcement back in Makhaza & demolishing the last few standing homes

12 April 2020 9:45 PM

Guest : Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition |

CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown

12 April 2020 9:31 PM

Guest : Malusi Booi | Human Settlements Mayco Member|
             Mpho Raboeane| Lawyer at Ndifuna Ukwazi

Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?

9 April 2020 9:57 PM

Guests : Sheik Riad Fataar
               Rev Michael Weeder

Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address

9 April 2020 9:41 PM

Guests : Sanusha Naidu | Political Analyst |
               Eldred De Klerk | Senior Policing and Community conflict advisor |
               

Paying it forward with chocolate - La Chocolaterie Rococo

8 April 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Charmaine Mouton | Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo |

Trending

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2272, and death toll rises to 27

Local

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Probe under way after two Tanzanian nationals thrown off ship in KZN

13 April 2020 8:23 PM

Minister Sisulu to meet with Makhaza informal settlement over eviction dispute

13 April 2020 6:57 PM

Popcru probing alleged brutality against the public during lockdown

13 April 2020 6:37 PM

