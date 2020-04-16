Safety Plan for Women facing Domestic Violence - what to do

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:15
Arts & culture: A musician on life in the lock down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Anything to get by - How businesses & creatives are trying everything to get through lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephen Horn
Shaun Warner - Poet at Agter Die Gordyn
Mia Yenprakhon - owner at Khao Hom Thai Cuisine
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol. 16 April 2020 5:32 PM
Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown Archive of Kindness is a platform created to record the kind deeds that are holding South Africa together during this extraordinar... 16 April 2020 4:51 PM
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday. 16 April 2020 9:12 AM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer Eskom's chief operating officer says he's on the receiving end of backlash because he stands up against mismanagement at the power... 16 April 2020 1:22 PM
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place. 16 April 2020 1:07 PM
How Johann Rupert's R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert's fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now... Does your business solve society's problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation. 15 April 2020 7:12 PM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don't care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
Podcasts

Tonight With Lester Podcast
Safety Plan for Women facing Domestic Violence - what to do

Safety Plan for Women facing Domestic Violence - what to do

Guest : Caroline Peters | Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice |



Lockdown Heroes Mark Nicholson & Likhaya Mqukuse

16 April 2020 8:44 PM

Guests : Mark Nicholson | Founder at Lavender Hill football club |
               Likaya 'Mr Make It Happen' Mqukuse | community change maker at Ukhanyo
                                           LifeStyle Association |

Ethics of snitching

15 April 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Benjamin Fogel | historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country|

LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION

15 April 2020 9:31 PM
Rent Strike SA calls for rental relief

15 April 2020 9:12 PM

Guest : Stephen Maciko | Secretary at Western Cape Housing Assembly |

Meet quinton: Tygerberg hospital's new ‘staff member’ for covid-19 patients

15 April 2020 8:51 PM

Guest : Prof Ian Vlok | Manager at Sunskill |

Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex

15 April 2020 8:33 PM

Guest : Pheladi Sethusa Sussex

Beautiful News

14 April 2020 9:57 PM
What is 5G?

14 April 2020 9:55 PM

Guest : Prof Tshilidzi Marwala

Mitchells Plain residents clash with police over ‘lack of food’

14 April 2020 9:26 PM

Guest : Joanie Fredericks | Chairperson at MPIA|

Bojanala District is NW's COVID-19 epicentre, MEC visits Hartbeespoort
16 April 2020 8:53 PM

16 April 2020 8:53 PM

6 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Netcare's Kingsway Hospital
16 April 2020 7:33 PM

16 April 2020 8:23 PM

6 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Netcare’s Kingsway Hospital

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

