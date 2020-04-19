Sound the Call (slowing down SA) whatsapp podcast series

Today at 13:20 Universities re-open Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Professor Vivienne Lawack - Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Western Cape

Prof Wim de Villiers

Today at 13:32 Minute of Mindfulness - Ruth Levin-Vorster Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:40 Lavender Hill feeding support Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mark Nicholson

Today at 14:10 Lockdown lessons from trailrunning Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sally Martindale-Tucker

Today at 14:20 Ballerinas in lockdown Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes with Dave Goldblum Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dave Goldblum

Today at 15:20 Post Lockdown: Toward a risk-based strategy for managing the COVID-19 epidemic: A modelling analysis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits Scho

Today at 15:40 South Africans stuck in Bali Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jason Dimio - SA resident stuck in Bali

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 EFFECTIVE STRATEGIC COORDINATION FOR UNIVERSITIES TO MANAGE COVID-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State

Today at 16:20 Safety at airports questioned as imported PPE goes missing Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ryan Martyn - Co-founder of Syntech

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:20 A further plea to our private medical colleagues Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark van de Velde - Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee

