Lockdown Check-in Gatsby Craving

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
Universities re-open
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Professor Vivienne Lawack - Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Western Cape
Prof Wim de Villiers
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Ruth Levin-Vorster
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Lavender Hill feeding support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 14:10
Lockdown lessons from trailrunning
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Martindale-Tucker
Today at 14:20
Ballerinas in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Dave Goldblum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Goldblum
Today at 15:20
Post Lockdown: Toward a risk-based strategy for managing the COVID-19 epidemic: A modelling analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits Scho
Today at 15:40
South Africans stuck in Bali
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Dimio - SA resident stuck in Bali
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
EFFECTIVE STRATEGIC COORDINATION FOR UNIVERSITIES TO MANAGE COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State
Today at 16:20
Safety at airports questioned as imported PPE goes missing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Martyn - Co-founder of Syntech
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
A further plea to our private medical colleagues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark van de Velde - Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee
Today at 17:46
A star orbiting the Milky Way’s giant black hole confirms Einstein was right
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emily Conover - Physics with Science Daily - Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.
Western Cape now has 866 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 866 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Saturday 18 April. The number of deaths has risen t... 20 April 2020 11:12 AM
We must be kind to ourselves and others - John Maytham on dealing with Covid-19 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has reminded listeners not to be hard on themselves during this difficult lockdown period. 20 April 2020 10:42 AM
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far. 20 April 2020 10:22 AM
Jacob Zuma appoints new lawyer as he prepares for corruption trial The former president has dropped Daniel Mantsha from his legal team and replaced him with Eric Mabuza. 19 April 2020 1:55 PM
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
Buying local is important now more than ever, says business consultant Supporting local businesses will play a major role in rescuing South Africa's economy, says business consultant Marthinus Havenga. 20 April 2020 12:12 PM
Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted. 18 April 2020 4:18 PM
Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey A survey by credit reporting agency TransUnion also finds that one out of ten respondents have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. 18 April 2020 1:58 PM
[WATCH] Deserted streets mean penguins rule the roost in Simon's Town The famous Boulders Beach birds are able to safely cross roads during lockdown without getting help from humans. 19 April 2020 2:55 PM
Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown Author and Biokineticist Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown 18 April 2020 9:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK. 19 April 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon. 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Tonight With Lester Podcast
Lockdown Check-in Gatsby Craving

Lockdown Check-in Gatsby Craving

Guests : Lodan Julius
               Chezlyn Julius
       
Lockdown has made us crave all the things we took for granted before. The freedom to
go to the beach, cycle on the promenade, go out for lunch, devour a gatsby    



More episodes from Tonight With Lester Podcast

Emergency help needed for Khayelitsha pets – Coronavirus consequences

19 April 2020 10:47 PM

Guest : Marcelle Du Plessis | Fund Raising and Communications Manager at
                                                Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha |

Bamboo Plant Power restaurant feeds hungry with 1200 meals every 3 days

19 April 2020 10:27 PM

Guest : Sebastian Alexanderson | founder & owner at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant |

Sound the Call (slowing down SA) whatsapp podcast series

19 April 2020 9:40 PM

Guests : Sarah Summers | 
                Vasti Hannie |

Anything to get by - How businesses & creatives are trying everything to get through lockdown

16 April 2020 10:02 PM

Guests :  Shaun Warner | Poet at Agter Die Gordyn |
                Stephen Horn 
                Mia Yenprakhon | owner at Khao Hom Thai Cuisine|

Abdullah Ibrahim : A musician on life in the lock down

16 April 2020 9:38 PM

Guest : Abdullah Ibrahim

Safety Plan for Women facing Domestic Violence - what to do

16 April 2020 9:07 PM

Guest : Caroline Peters | Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice |

Lockdown Heroes Mark Nicholson & Likhaya Mqukuse

16 April 2020 8:44 PM

Guests : Mark Nicholson | Founder at Lavender Hill football club |
               Likaya 'Mr Make It Happen' Mqukuse | community change maker at Ukhanyo
                                           LifeStyle Association |

Beautiful News

15 April 2020 10:03 PM

Guest : Vuyani Parafini | cricket coach at Gary Kirsten Foundation |

Ethics of snitching

15 April 2020 9:52 PM

Guest : Benjamin Fogel | historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country|

'We won't see lockdown extended but high-risk groups may be confined to home'

Local Politics

[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown

Sport Lifestyle

[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

Local Lifestyle

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

20 April 2020 11:27 AM

12 police officers arrested for breaking lockdown regulations

20 April 2020 10:30 AM

MSF: Strandfontein homeless shelter could be a COVID-19, TB hotspot

20 April 2020 9:24 AM

