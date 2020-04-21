Socio-economic relief for small business

Guest : Adam Cracker| CEO at IQ Business|



The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global pandemic has brought additional strain to an

already struggling South African economy.

Cobra (Covid Business Rescue Assistance) aims to be a crisis centre for business. They

work as a Pro bono service to South African businesses in distress to co-ordinate bank,

government, and stakeholder support through a structured business rescue process.